Evelyn Sharma Says She Imagined Child Birth To Be 'goddess-like'; Shares Pic With Ava

Actor Evelyn Sharma recently became the mother of a beautiful baby girl as she introduced her before the world via social media. The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani fame actor has often shared pictures of her newborn on the platform along with her experiences with motherhood. Recently, the actor dug into her archives to share a throwback picture taken at a time when she was still in the hospital after giving birth and talked about how childbirth was different than she had imagined.

Evelyn Sharma on childbirth: 'goddess-like experience'

Taking to her Instagram handle on January 24, the 35-year-old actor shared a throwback picture where she can be seen cuddling with her daughter Ava whilst in the hospital. She reminisced on the time and revealed how childbirth was different from what she had imagined. She began, ''Found this photo of us in hospital when little Ava was just born. 👼🏻 I had dreamed of this moment forever, and had imagined childbirth to be this “goddess-like” experience,''

She further revealed that the doctors had to perform C-Section during her delivery to protect their lives. She continued, ''However, to protect both of our lives we had to opt for a c-section and it became a very different experience. But all is good that ends well.. 💖 Thanks to the wonderful team, you were in my arms before I even woke up, my sweet girl… And when I first saw you, I knew that my life was now complete.''

Fans appeared supportive of the young actor as they shared their love with her. Many also sent blessings to her daughter as one netizen wrote, ''Both are so cute.just a perfect shoot.live it your dreams and create the magic.enjoy the 2022.love you from bottom of my heart''

More on Evelyn Sharma

Evelyn tied the knot with Tushaan Bhindi, a Sydney-based dental surgeon, in May last year. The couple welcomed their first child, Ava, in Australia in November last year. Earlier, the actor marked two months since the arrival of her baby child as she wrote, “Your life is going to change completely when your baby arrives” they said… 🤩 And OMG has our life changed since little Ava arrived two months ago! We never thought we could feel this kind of all-consuming, overwhelming love that we feel for our child!''

She continued, ''She took away our sleep, our personal space, created her own daily routines that we must follow, and even when we’re at the end of our physical and mental strength, her little face lights up and we want to keep going. It’s incredible the love you can feel for someone so demanding! 😩😅👼🏻 She is everything! My sweet girl… Our little world''

Image: Instagram/@evelyn_sharma