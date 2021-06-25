Evelyn Sharma Says 'together We’re The Best,' As She & Tushaan Bhindi Spend Time At Beach

The YJHD actor Evelyn Sharma, who got married to her long time boyfriend Tushaan Bhindi in May this year, has recently put up a picture with him. Evelyn Sharma’s fans and followers on Instagram poured in their love for the picture and the couple. Read here to know more about it.

In the picture that Evelyn Sharma posted with her husband Tushaan Bhindi, the newly wedded couple can be seen enjoying their time on the beach. Evelyn captioned the picture as “Together we’re the best!” followed by a heart emoji. Take a look at the picture from Evelyn Sharma’s Instagram here:

Evelyn’s fans and followers were quick to comment on the picture and sent their love in the comments. Actor Eesha Agarwal also commented on the picture with a heart emoji. Here are a few comments from the post:

Tushaan Bhindi and Evelyn Sharma's wedding

Evelyn Sharma married Tushaan Bhindi on May 15 in Brisbane, Australia. Their wedding ceremony was a small and intimate one. Evelyn Sharma posted the pictures from her wedding on her Instagram, on June 7. She and Tushaan Bhindi had been dating for a long time and had gotten engaged in October 2019. Here are the pictures of Tushaan Bhindi and Evelyn Sharma's wedding that Evelyn had posted on her Instagram, to announce the news to the world. In the caption of the picture, she wrote, “Mr & Mrs Bhindi,” and added, “Big big thank you to everyone who made this small ceremony the very best day of our lives!”

A few days back, on June 17, the Nautanki Saala actor had also posted a few pictures from their honeymoon in Australia. One of those pictures, Evelyn had captioned as, “Our best life.”

On the work front

Evelyn Sharma is well-known for her supporting roles in the film Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani and Nautanki Saala, both of which were released in 2013. Evelyn had made her debut in the Hindi film industry in 2012, with the film From Sydney With Love. She last starred in a supporting role in the pan-Indian film Saaho, in 2019. In the same year, she had also starred in the films Kissebaaz and X Ray: The Inner Image, in dance numbers.

IMAGE: EVELYN SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.