Evelyn Sharma Shares First Picture Post Her Marriage, Says, 'Everything Will Be Alright'

The Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor Evelyn Sharma recently took to her Instagram account to share the first picture after her marriage. In the picture, the actor can be seen sitting on a rock by the lake. She is wearing a pastel pink top along with white pants. The picture is taken from a distance showing the picturesque background and the actor can be seen sporting a low ponytail. In the caption, she talked about the purpose of life.

She wrote, "I believe the purpose of life is to live it. Nothing else. Sway in the wind and breathe. Everything will be alright. [green heart emoticon]". The comments section is filled with her fans and followers complimenting her look and leaving heart emoticons. Check it out.

Evelyn Sharma posts the first picture after marriage

(Image Courtesy: Evelyn Sharma's Instagram post)

More about Evelyn Sharma's wedding

The actor got married to her boyfriend, Tushaan Bhindi, in an intimate ceremony on May 15. She took to her Instagram account to share the pictures from the wedding almost a month later. She posted different moments of the ceremony and captioned it as "Forever", "Mr & Mrs Bhindi Big big thank you to everyone who made this small wedding the very best day of our lives!"

The actor wore a beautiful body fit white wedding dress with flower embroidery. On the other hand, Tushaan was sporting a three-piece black suit. Have a look at the pictures from Evelyn Sharma's wedding.

Evelyn Sharma's husband is an Australia-based dental surgeon as well as an entrepreneur. According to Starsunfolded, Tushaan belongs to Sydney, and along with his profession as a dentist, he also co-founded Jiva Products Pvt Ltd, which is a food and beverage company in the year 2015. He also became the Managing Director of Better Dental Pvt Ltd and later, founded Better Teeth Co in 2019. The couple has been together in a relationship for a long time and they got engaged on October 8, 2019. The two got married in Brisbane and kept the wedding intimate and did not post any pictures until now.

IMAGE: Evelyn Sharma's Instagram

