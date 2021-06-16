Evelyn Sharma Shares Mushy Photos From Her Romantic Honeymoon With Husband Tushaan Bhindi

After surprising netizens with beautiful wedding photographs of herself with her husband Tushaan Bhindi last week, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani star Evelyn Sharma has now shared some adorable glimpses from her and Tushaan's honeymoon in the Whitsunday Islands, Australia. On Wednesday, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram handle to share a streak of mushy photographs of herself with her dental surgeon husband from Whitsundays' Qualia Resort. In the photographs, the newlyweds could be seen spending some romantic time with each other by the resort's picturesque private beach.

Actor Evelyn Sharma got married to the Australia-based doctor, Tushaan Bhindi, on May 15, 2021. Although the couple tied the knot in May, the From Sydney with Love actor shared photographs from her intimate country-style wedding ceremony in Brisbane, Australia on June 7. Now, more than two weeks after leaving many swooning over photos of her D-Day with Tushaan, Evelyn has given fans a peek into her honeymoon in Australia's scenic Whitsunday Islands. Earlier today, i.e. June 16, the German model & actor took to her Instagram handle and shared a streak of loved-up photos with her husband from their staycation at the Qualia Resort.

In the photos, while Evelyn Sharma could be seen rocking a printed multicolour dress with a high slit and plunging neckline, Tushaan Bhindi sported a solid black shirt with white shorts with stripe details. Sharing their candid moments with fans on Instagram, the Yaariyan actor penned a sweet note for her hubby. She wrote, "Forever honeymooning with you".

For the unversed, Evelyn Sharma got engaged to Tushaan Bhindi back on October 8, 2019. The doctor went down on one knee to propose the Bollywood actor for marriage by the Sydney Harbour Bridge, Australia. She also posted a photo of herself with her then-beau, wherein they shared a romantic kiss on a yacht and captioned it writing, "Yesssss (sic)!" In the photo, Evelyn donned a cream-coloured off-shoulder floral dress with ruffle details for the special day. On the other hand, Tushan wore a three-piece suit.

