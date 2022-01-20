Evelyn Sharma Shares 'precious Moments' With Her Daughter Ava, Netizens Awestruck

Yeh Jawani Hai Deewani fame Evelyn Sharma and her husband Tushaan Bhindi were recently blessed with a baby girl, Ava. Evelyn Sharma has been experiencing the essence of motherhood since Ava's arrival. The actor, who often shares pictures with her baby, recently dropped a picture of herself in which she is seen breastfeeding Ava.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Evelyn Sharma shared a picture in which she is feeding her baby. The actor captioned the picture, "When you thought you finally established a routine and then she starts #clusterfeeding!! 🤦🏻‍♀️😩😅#smileforthecamera #thingsnoonewarnsyouabout #mummylife".

Fans pour love on Evelyn's post

The post witnessed many positive reactions from the fans and followers. A fan wrote, "The safest place in the world. how cute baby. both are adorable. i Luv your pic. just a perfect timing. love you till the end ❤️", another commented, "Wow so beautiful and proud moment ❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍". Another one commented, "Perfect food for baby that's great...It forms a strong bond between u & ur baby. Awesome pic of this Month❤️", and many more.

Evelyn Sharma welcomes baby girl

The actor Evelyn Sharma posted a picture with her little munchkin in which she is seen in all smiles with the baby. The actor penned a long heartfelt note in the caption. Evelyn Sharma wrote, "Your life is going to change completely when your baby arrives,” they said… 🤩 And OMG has our life changed since little Ava arrived two months ago! We never thought we could feel this kind of all-consuming, overwhelming love that we feel for our child! 🥰" Evelyn Sharma further added, "She took away our sleep, our personal space, created her own daily routines that we must follow, and even when we’re at the end of our physical and mental strength, her little face lights up and we want to keep going." She continued, "It’s incredible the love you can feel for someone so demanding! 😩😅👼🏻 She is everything! My sweet girl… Our little world ❤️". The actor had announced her pregnancy in 2021 via her social media post, which she captioned, "Can’t wait to hold you in my arms…".

Image: Instagram/@evelyn_sharma