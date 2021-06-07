Evelyn Sharma Ties The Knot, Lisa Haydon Gushes Over 'stunning' Wedding Picture

Evelyn Sharma took all of Bollywood by surprise when she announced her wedding to Tushaan Bhindi. While the duo tied the knot in Australia earlier last month, Evelyn Sharma only shared the news of her wedding on social media on June 6, 2021. The picture that she shared saw her and beau posing for a picture in their wedding attire while looking lovingly into each other’s eyes. It was obvious that the post received a lot of love from everyone in the industry, especially from Evelyn’s friends. One of Evelyn's friends who commented on the picture complimenting the bride was mom-to-be Lisa Haydon.

Evelyn Sharma gets married, Lisa Haydon gushes over her

Lisa Haydon was as awed by the picture uploaded by Evelyn Sharma as the rest and she could not help but comment on the lovely sight. Lisa Haydon began by congratulating her friend on her wedding. She also complimented her on her look by saying that she looked absolutely stunning. She ended her comment with a sign that depicts hugs. Evelyn Sharma even replied back to Lisa Haydon’s comment and thanked her for her wish and the compliment Lisa had bestowed upon her.

Evelyn Sharma’s husband is a dental surgeon who works in Brisbane, Australia, and the wedding took place there. Evelyn got engaged to Tushaan Bhindi in 2019 and then tied the knot in 2021. As per Hindustan Times, she and Tushaan had an intimate legal wedding in Australia. She further stated that she would have loved to have her family and friends with them but the situation did not allow for that and she knew that she had their love and blessings in any case.

This will not be the end to Evelyn Sharma’s wedding celebrations as the couple plans on having a big celebration back home once things stabilise a little. Bhindi revealed to Hindustan Times that the two of them were planning on tying the knot ever since they got engaged but the pandemic had put a brake on their plans. He further added that since the world was going through something so drastic, they did not want to draw attention to themselves but they had decided it was time to act on their love and make matters official so they opted for a small wedding.

IMAGE: LISA HAYDON AND EVELYN SHARMA'S INSTAGRAM

