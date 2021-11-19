Evelyn Sharma Welcomes Baby Girl With Her Husband Tushaan Bhindi; See Pic

Actor Evelyn Sharma has welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with her husband Tushaan Bhindi. The actor took to her Instagram and shared the happy news of the baby's arrival. Sharma had kept her fans updated throughout her pregnancy as she shared several photos showing off her baby bump. Evelyn Sharma had tied the knot with businessman Tushaan Bhindi earlier in May this year.

Evelyn Sharma welcomes her first child with her husband Tushaan Bhindi

Evelyn Sharma took to her Instagram and announced that she had welcomed her first child with her husband Tushaan Bhindi. The actor shared a picture of her newborn baby cuddled up and wrote, "The most important role of my life." Sharma revealed that they had named their child Ava Rania Bhindi.

The actor announced her pregnancy via her social media in July this year, "Can’t wait to hold you in my arms… (sic)," she wrote alongside a picture of herself lying on a chaise lounge in a swimsuit with a visible baby bump. Evelyn Sharma also shared an official note which read, "We are over the moon with happiness and it’s simply the best gift I could wish for on my birthday. That’s why we decided to share the news with the world on this special day. We hope this brings a smile to everyone’s face today."

Earlier in an interview with Hindustan Times, the actor opened about the challenges she faced during her pregnancy. She spoke about the difficulties of being pregnant in a pandemic and said that the greatest one has been 'to cope with the change in our overall lives.' She explained that it would have been wonderful to have close family and friends nearby during pregnancy.

The actor, who is currently settled in Australia, also revealed how she was keeping herself positive, busy and occupied. She said that she had become a passionate gardener and the gardening kept her busy as she was growing healthy food for her family and designing a beautiful wonderland for her baby in the backyard.

On the work front, Evelyn Sharma made her film debut with the 2006 American film Turn left. She made her Bollywood debut in the 2012 film From Sydney with Love and shot to success with Ayan Mukerji's Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Image: Instagram/@evelyn_sharma