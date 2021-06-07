Evelyn Sharma's Wedding; Yami Gautam Joins The Cast Of 'OMG 2': Recap For The Day

A lot of important events took place in the entertainment industry today, on June 7, 2021. From Evelyn Sharma's wedding to an Australia-based dentist to Yami Gautam joining Pankaj Tripathi in the OMG: Oh My God sequel, here are all the newsmakers. Read on to know more about what transpired in the entertainment industry today.

Evelyn Sharma's wedding

Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani actor Evelyn Sharma took to her social media handles today to announce her wedding to Australia-based dental surgeon Tushaan Bhindi. The actor got married in an intimate ceremony held in Brisbane, Australia on May 15, 2021. She shared a series of pictures from her wedding and captioned it, "Forever", followed by a red heart emoticon.

Yami Gautam to be a part of the OMG sequel?

Newlywed Yami Gautam has joined Pankaj Tripathi to star in the much-awaited sequel of the blockbuster 2012 film, OMG: Oh My God 2. A recent report by an online portal revealed that Yami will play the female lead while the Mirzapur star will be replacing Paresh Rawal in the film's upcoming sequel. However, Akshay Kumar will be reprising his role of Krishna Vasudev Yadav in Oh My God 2.

Jahnvi Kapoor visits Anshula Kapoor in hospital

Arjun Kapoor's sister Anshula Kapoor was admitted to P.D. Hinduja hospital a few days ago and was discharged earlier today. She was visited by her sister Jahnvi Kapoor and father Boney Kapoor as well, who were clicked arriving at the hospital by the paps. Neither Janhvi Kapoor nor Boney made any statements about Anshula Kapoor's health.

Ekta Kapoor's birthday

Producer Ekta Kapoor is celebrating her 46th birthday today, June 7, 2021. Ekta took to her Instagram story on Monday to share a video of her hotel room filled with birthday decorations. Several celebrities took to their Instagram handle to wish her on the special occasion. Actor Anita Hassanandani shared a selfie with the producer and called Ekta her family, while Krystle D'Souza called Ekta her mentor, mother, best friend, and her constant.

Dilip Kumar's health update

Veteran Bollywood actor Dilip Kumar was hospitalized recently after he complained of breathlessness. His family members shared updates on Dilip's Twitter handle and also stated that he is on oxygen support and not on a ventilator. Saira Banu added that the doctors had gotten several tests done on him including X-Rays and blood tests and that his condition is stable now and he would be back home within 2-3 days.

Update at 11:45am.

Dilip Saab is on oxygen support - not on ventilator. He is stable. Waiting for few test results to perform pleural aspiration : Dr Jalil Parkar, chest specialist treating Saab.



Will update regularly. — Dilip Kumar (@TheDilipKumar) June 7, 2021

