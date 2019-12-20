The Debate
Iconic Duos In Bollywood: Jai-Veeru, Bunty-Babli's Unforgettable Camaraderie

Bollywood News

Iconic duos in Bollywood. Here are some of the duo that are still remembered today. Read more to know about the characters and movies they were present in.

Written By Jeet Anandani | Mumbai | Updated On:
iconic duos in bollywood

Bollywood has experienced a bunch of movies with iconic duos that are evergreen even today. The first duo that comes to mind when we talk about such pairings is definitely Bunty and Babli. Rani Mukerji and Abhishek Bachchan starred in the iconic movie and took the entire nation by a storm with their antics. Amitabh Bachchan was a part of the film too. Apart from Bunty aur Babli. there are many other movies that have featured some of the most epic duos.

Sholay

One of the most iconic films in the history of Bollywood, Sholay was directed by Ramesh Sippy and bankrolled by his father G. P. Sippy. The iconic duo, Jai and Veeru aka Amitabh Bachchan and Dharmendra's bromance was the highlight of the movie. They continue to remain fan favourites till date.

ALSO READ | 5 Bollywood Movies That Were Submitted For The Oscars

Bunty Aur Babli

Starring Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji, Bunty Aur Babli, was directed by Shaad Ali and written, produced by Aditya Chopra. Rani and Abhishek shared a great rapport in the movie. Aishwarya Rai also made her appearance in the film in the popular dance number Kajra Re.

ALSO READ | IPL Auction Live Updates 2020: Top Bollywood-inspired Tweets From Franchises Stun Fans

Andaz Apna Apna 

Fans still remember the duo, Amar and Prem from Andaz Apna Apna. One of the most iconic characters that Aamir Khan and Salman Khan ever played was Amar and Prem. Although the movie released in 1994, it is marked as one of the popular cult classic movies of all times. It has been 25 years since it released. The storyline of the movie is about two middle-class boys who compete to win over Raveena Tandon's character, who is a millionaire’s daughter.

ALSO READ | Sleeper Hits Of 2019 In Bollywood That Surprised Fans And Critics

ALSO READ | TikTok Celebs: Popular Bollywood Celebs On The Video Sharing App

 

 

