Every Time Vicky Kaushal Has Appreciated Artists On His Instagram; See Pics

Vicky Kaushal is an aesthete. He often posts pictures with interesting backdrops and scenes. Over the years, the actor has supported many fans who are artists and have shown their love for Vicky by creating something unique for the actor. Vicky Kaushal made sure that these actors receive enough attention they deserve.

Times when Vicky Kaushal supported artists through Instagram

Vicky Kaushal shared Saurabh Singh’s take on Vicky Kaushal’s rad look from Manmarziyaan. The self-taught artist was praised by Vicky Kaushal for his efforts. Check out the cool artwork by the graphic designer.

Vicky Kaushal shared another fan art by Sandeep Kumar. This one was another take on Vicky's signature look from Manmarziyaan’s. The art was loved by Vicky, which was a black and white version of the real picture.

Vicky Kaushal shared the pencil sketch of one of Vicky’s goofiest picture. The sketch was surprisingly real and is one of Vicky’s favourite by artist Jugal Sarkar. Check out the amazing art by Jugal and a witty caption gave by Vicky Kaushal.

Vicky Kaushal shared another graphic take of one of his film’s still. The artwork was by Sushant Kamble who recreated the Uri film’s picture with brilliant colours and designs. The picture was shared by Vicky on his IG.

Vicky Kaushal shared an animated black and white video created by illustrator Anirudh Iyer. The short video was a recreation of one of his scene from Uri film. The artwork was loved by Vicky’s fans as well.

Vicky Kaushal shared an intense artwork brought to life by Krishna Kant Raj who is also a graphic designer. He shared a colourful recreation of the quote, Balidaan Param Dharma, which is reiterated by Uri’s Major Vihan in the film. Check out the artwork.

