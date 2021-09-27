Ex-couple Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao Reunite For Lunch With Son Azad Post Their Split

Actor Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao, who had parted ways, were spotted together in the city with their son Azad Rao Khan for lunch. Several pictures and videos of the trio posing outside the restaurant have gone viral on social media. Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao were also accompanied by other acquaintances as well. For the unversed, Kiran and Aamir were married for 15 years before they separated earlier this year and issued a statement for the same.

Sharing the news of their divorce in July, Aamir and Kiran said in the statement, “In these 15 beautiful years together we have shared a lifetime of experiences, joy, and laughter, and our relationship has only grown in trust, respect, and love. Now we would like to begin a new chapter in our lives - no longer as husband and wife, but as co-parents and family for each other.” The statement added, “We began a planned separation some time ago, and now feel comfortable to formalise this arrangement, of living separately yet sharing our lives the way an extended family does. We remain devoted parents to our son Azad, who we will nurture and raise together."

Aamir Khan, Kiran Rao step out for lunch with son Azaad post-split

For the lunch, Aamir looked dashing in his round neck T-shirt, denim pants, and spectacles, Kiran kept it casual in her checkered blouse and black trousers while the little one looked cool in casuals. Apart from this, the two have been spotted earlier as well since they parted ways. Aamir and Kiran were also together in Ladakh where the 3 Idiots actor was shooting for his upcoming film Laal Singh Chaddha. The actor and filmmaker posed for pictures with fellow Laal Singh Chaddha stars — Naga Chaitanya and Mona Singh.

Meanwhile, on September 26, actor Kareena Kapoor, who is also a part of Laal Singh Chaddha, alongside Aamir took to Instagram and announced the movie’s release date. She issued a statement that read that the release has been pushed to February 2022. The statement read that the makers are delaying the release due to the COVID-19 pandemic and now the film will release on Valentine's Day next year rather than releasing on Christmas this year.

(Image: @KiranRao/@ViralBhayani/Insagram)