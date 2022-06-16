Last Updated:

Exasperated Malaika Arora Obliges Fan's Selfie Request, Netizens Say 'imagine Being...'

Fitness and beauty diva Malaika Arora recently obliged a fan who had tried to click multiple selfies with her, despite being exasperated. Watch the video here

Written By
Swati Singh
malaika arora

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial


Fitness diva Malaika Arora, who is all set to become an author with her yet-to-be-titled book on nutrition and fitness, was recently seen being exasperated at a fan's request to click a selfie with her but gave in regardless. The 48-year-old is touted as one of the fittest personalities in Bollywood and never misses her workouts despite her busy schedule or enviable vacations. The model-turned-entrepreneur often gets clicked outside the gym post her intense workout sessions, and recently she appeared to be asked for one selfie too many but obliged nonetheless.

Exasperated Malaika Arora obliges fan trying to click a selfie with her

A video is doing rounds on social media that saw an eager fan trying to click multiple selfies with Malaika Arora as she exited the gym after a regular workout routine. The Chhaiyaan Chhaiyaan fame actor, who seemed to be irritated with multiple clicks, snapped at him and asked, "Kitna photo loge? Abhi aap ne liya ek." But, she later agreed to click the picture, saying, "Achha le lo." Watch the video here:

Fans were quick to react after the paparazzi account, Instant Bollywood, uploaded the video. A netizen commented, "For the people calling her rude, she has a life too, imagine being run after every day," another one wrote, "Please don't take photos, she must be running late for some work, let her go.".

READ | Malaika Arora lauds Tamannaah Bhatia's Cannes 2022 red carpet look; calls it 'awesome'

Malaika Arora to launch her debut book on nutrition

On June 15, Malaika announced that she is all set to foray into the literary world with her debut book on nutrition. The book will offer readers a deep dive into Arora's healthy eating routine and cover some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, challenges associated with food deprivation; and the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to mix nutrition plan with fitness goals.

READ | Kareena Kapoor, Malaika, Amrita Arora turn heads in dazzling outfits; Know who-wore-what

Talking about her book, Arora told PTI, "It will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our bodies. Concentrating on just one does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now."

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial

READ | Kareena Kapoor, Amrita & Malaika Arora react as trolls call them 'Buddhi'; 'Yes we are..'
READ | Malaika Arora's debut book to be based on nutrition and healthy eating habits
READ | Arjun Kapoor slams a body-shaming comment; gets support from Anushka Sharma, Malaika Arora

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.

Tags: malaika arora, bollywood, arjun kapoor
First Published:
COMMENT