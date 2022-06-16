Exasperated Malaika Arora Obliges Fan's Selfie Request, Netizens Say 'imagine Being...'

Fitness diva Malaika Arora, who is all set to become an author with her yet-to-be-titled book on nutrition and fitness, was recently seen being exasperated at a fan's request to click a selfie with her but gave in regardless. The 48-year-old is touted as one of the fittest personalities in Bollywood and never misses her workouts despite her busy schedule or enviable vacations. The model-turned-entrepreneur often gets clicked outside the gym post her intense workout sessions, and recently she appeared to be asked for one selfie too many but obliged nonetheless.

Exasperated Malaika Arora obliges fan trying to click a selfie with her

A video is doing rounds on social media that saw an eager fan trying to click multiple selfies with Malaika Arora as she exited the gym after a regular workout routine. The Chhaiyaan Chhaiyaan fame actor, who seemed to be irritated with multiple clicks, snapped at him and asked, "Kitna photo loge? Abhi aap ne liya ek." But, she later agreed to click the picture, saying, "Achha le lo." Watch the video here:

Fans were quick to react after the paparazzi account, Instant Bollywood, uploaded the video. A netizen commented, "For the people calling her rude, she has a life too, imagine being run after every day," another one wrote, "Please don't take photos, she must be running late for some work, let her go.".

Malaika Arora to launch her debut book on nutrition

On June 15, Malaika announced that she is all set to foray into the literary world with her debut book on nutrition. The book will offer readers a deep dive into Arora's healthy eating routine and cover some key elements of food and nutrition like the relationship between eating right and overall well-being, challenges associated with food deprivation; and the process of mastering discipline in eating with a guide on how to mix nutrition plan with fitness goals.

Talking about her book, Arora told PTI, "It will help us share our insights with people at large. I personally believe in the comprehensive well-being of our bodies. Concentrating on just one does not support the other. So the idea is to promote good health inside out and we have barely scratched the surface as of now."

Image: Instagram/@malaikaaroraofficial