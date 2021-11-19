EXCLUSIVE | Ahan Shetty Reveals One Advice That Suniel Shetty Gave Before His Debut

Milan Lutharia's upcoming romantic action movie Tadap has been creating quite a buzz as it inches towards its release date. The movie will mark Ahan Shetty's debut in Bollywood opposite rising actor Tara Sutaria.

In a recent interaction with Republic World, the young actor revealed that one piece of advice his father Suniel Shetty gave him that stuck to him.

Ahan Shetty who will soon be making his Bollywood debut through the movie Tadap revealed the one piece of advice given by his father Suniel Shetty before his debut. The actor said, "My father told me a very long time ago when I decided to be an actor, he said 'Ahan if you are not known as a good actor, just be known as a good human being,' this piece of advice really stuck to me."

Ahan also opened up about the pressure of being the son of Bollywood star Suniel Shetty and said, "I mean there definitely some pressure, my dad is really well known in the industry and he has a tremendous amount of respect in the industry, even I get 20% of the respect and love, it would really mean a lot to me."

He continued and said, " I will always be compared to my father and I take that as a good thing, which son doesn't want to be like their father?"

Meanwhile, Tadap is a romantic action drama film directed by Milan Luthria and is the remake of the Telugu film RX 100. The film is scheduled to have a theatrical release on December 3, 2021. Luthria’s directorial venture was earlier slated to release on September 24, with superstar Akshay Kumar revealing the date and the film's first poster release in March. Luthria in a statement said that Tadap was a love story with both the leads having strong parts. He added that he had seen Tara and Ahan perform together during the rehearsal workshops and they had immense chemistry. Ahan is set to play the role of Ishana while Tara will play the role of Ramisa. The movie depicts an intense love story between two-star crossed lovers.

Image: Instagram/@suniel.shetty