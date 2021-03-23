EXCLUSIVE | Amaal Mallik On 'Saina' Controversy: 'I Think The Poster Was Misinterpreted'

Music composer Amaal Mallik, who is currently basking in the success of Parinda and Main Hoon Na Tere Saath songs from Saina's album, is all set for the release of Chal Wahin Chalein song today. Along with composing the heartwarming melodies for the highly-anticipated Saina Nehwal's biopic, the 29-year-old has also scored the background music of this upcoming Parineeti Chopra starrer post a break of 5 years, after background scoring for the blockbuster film M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Amaal shared his opinion about the Saina poster controversy, spilled the beans of Parineeti and Saina's reactions to the film's album and revealed his first reaction to the overwhelming response received for Parinda song.

Amaal Mallik exclusively talks about Saina movie

Filmmaker Amole Gupte's biographical sports drama Saina has been one of the trending topics of discussion ever since its inception. However, when the first poster of the film released, it fell prey to social media trolling as netizens pointed out that the badminton serve depicted in the poster looked more like a tennis serve. When asked about his reaction to the Saina poster controversy, Amaal Mallik said:

I think the poster was misinterpreted but it’s okay. However, more news about the film is great so I think it doesn’t make much of a difference. Today, there are a lot of people who want to say a lot of things. Everyone has an internet connection and they feel they can say whatever they want and get away with it because they are nobody. So, it’s cool. If it makes any difference to them then they should see the film because that is more important. They should see what the girl has done, see how she has portrayed the national champion and maybe then make a fuss about it. Everyone has the right to have an opinion but if it is sensible then it’s cool. Musically, we’re winning hearts. You win some, you lose some. You can’t win everybody. I think the film's music has taken away most of the reactions people initially had. Since Parinda came, they’re all on the same page as they can connect with the film and it is inspiring them. So, I think it’s good to be happy about the good comments and give a damn about stupidity which people keep doing on the internet. READ | Saina's 'Main Hoon Na Tere Sath' review: Armaan-Amaal's song recreates 'Bol Do Na' magic

A couple of days into the poster release, the makers of Saina released the first-ever song from the film's album, Parinda. The heartfelt melody is both sung and composed by Amaal Mallik and garnered immense love from the masses as fans expressed getting "goosebumps" listening to Amaal's voice. When asked about whether he went through the comments on the song, the composer said:

I was only looking out for comments about my singing because, as a song, I was sure it had all the right ingredients to make people feel energetic and inspired. Somewhere, it’s also the lyrics, the orchestration. and I’m just proud to be a part of Parinda and Saina to tell the success story of a great athlete. The reason to take this project was that a lot of people felt that biopics cannot have great music. When I did MS Dhoni, that was the perception. So, I love to take on challenges like that. Also, to tell the story of a girl who is playing a sport that is not that celebrated in our country. In terms of Parinda, I am always sceptical about singing my songs. I only sing the ones where I feel I have the potential and my director feels the same. And this time, it was Amole Gupte and Bhushan Kumar sir’s decision. I had suggested many other singers, but they wanted to keep my voice.

While Parineeti Chopra essays the role of Saina Nehwal in her much-awaited biopic, it was important for Amaal that Parineeti and Saina liked the music of their film. During his interaction, Amaal revealed the actor and badminton champion's reaction to the songs from Saina's album. He also revealed that Saina's favourite track from the film has been 'Parinda'. Amaal said: