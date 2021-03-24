EXCLUSIVE: Amaal Mallik Reveals His Take On Becoming A Film Actor, Says 'I'm Not A Hero'

Amaal Mallik, who has carved a niche for himself in Bollywood as one of the most prolific music composers in current times, ventured into acting last year with the music video of his debut single, Tu Mera Nahi. As the composer is all geared up for the release of Saina, he sat down for an exclusive interview with Republic World ahead of the biographical sports drama's release on March 26, 2021. While his work as a composer and background scorer has successfully managed to win netizens' hearts, Amaal is not keen on trying his hands at acting, revealed the 29-year-old during his conversation.

Amaal Mallik says, "Acting is not my cup of tea"

After basking in the success of four back-to-back song releases, i.e. Parinda, Main Hoon Na Tere Saath, Chal Wahin Chalein from Saina and Ishq Karo Dil Se from Koi Jaane Na, Amaal Mallik is now looking forward to the audience's reaction to Saina's background score. Ahead of the theatrical release of Saina Nehwal's biopic, the Sau Aasmaan composer released his debut single as a singer and performer last year with the release of Tu Mera Nahi. Although netizens were all-praise about Amaal's vocals as well his acting skills, Amaal doesn't think he can be a film "hero".

After receiving an overwhelming response to Tu Mera Nahi, when asked about contemplating giving acting in a film a whirl or ever receiving any film offers, Daboo Malik's son said, "I don’t think I can ever do acting. I don’t know about receiving any offers because my phone is always unanswered. I feel acting is not my cup of tea." Amaal continued, "I am a very simple and heartfelt composer and that is my first love. Even singing and starring in videos is something I did only for my fans, and I will continue to do that, limited to music videos. Films are not my thing. I am not a hero." Recalling his music video's shoot days, he added, "It’s too much of hard work. I did one music video and I realized it’s not what it looks like. It’s a lot of effort and I think everyone should do what they’re good at. I am good at composing music so I will prefer sticking to that rather than getting into something I don’t know."

While it's clear that Amaal Mallik's movies, as an actor, is a far cry as of yet, he revealed his desire of wanting to sing for Ranveer Singh during his interaction. When questioned about one new-age Bollywood actor he would want to lend his voice to, Amaal said, "I’d love to sing a Masti or fun track for Ranveer Singh". In terms of singers, Amaal expressed his longtime wish of wanting to collaborate with Udit Narayan. Sharing an anecdote from Badrinath Ki Dulhania, he said, "I actually wanted Udit Narayan to sing 'Aashiq Surrender Hua' but my director and Varun felt my voice went better with him (Varun’s character). But it was always a dream to make him sing a song."

Promo Image Source: Amaal Mallik Instagram