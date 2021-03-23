EXCLUSIVE | Amaal Mallik Says He And Brother Armaan Malik 'feed Off Each Other's Music'

Amaal Mallik is hands down one of the most celebrated music composers of Bollywood in current times. After scoring the background music of 2016's superhit biographical sports drama M.S. Dhoni: The Untold Story, the 29-year-old scored the background music of Saina Nehwal's biopic, Saina, along with composing all the songs of the film's album. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Amaal spilt the beans on brother Armaan Malik's contribution to Saina's album, revealed his experience of collaborating with Shreya Ghoshal for the third time for Saina's Chal Wahin Chalein song and opened up about reaching out to uncle Anu Malik for compositional help.

Amaal Mallik says he and brother Armaan 'feed off each other's music'

After collaborating for several singles in the past, brother duo Amaal Mallik and Armaan Malik joined hands for a Saina song as well, i.e. the love ballad Main Hoon Na Tere Saath. In an exclusive conversation, Amaal revealed his brother's contribution to Saina's album and said, "I think in most of my songs, Armaan is always there. He is always one on one when I am creating songs and he listens to them. We both feed off each other from our music." The beloved elder son of Daboo Malik added:

That exchange keeps on happening between both the brothers. Musically, we both guide each other. But composition-wise, Armaan, when he feels then only he suggests but he was very happy with Chal Wahin Chalein, which is a Shreya Ghoshal song. It’s our favourite song from Saina’s album. Not the ones that we have sung, but the one she has sung is our favourite. He feels that (Chal Wahin Chalein) is the best song and so do I. So ya, I think he is always involved and now he is doing so much on his own. I keep sending him stuff for feedback and he keeps sending me his songs so that keeps happening. He’s the best person to have and it’s a great feeling that we both help each other out. READ | Saina: Shreya Ghoshal thanks Amaal Mallik as he 'surprises' her on her birthday

For the unversed, the upcoming Chal Wahin Chalein song marks Amaal Mallik and Shreya Ghoshal's third-ever musical collaboration. Ahead of the Saina song, the composer-singer duo has collaborated for Aashiq Surrender Hua from Badrinath Ki Dulhania and Yeh Aaina from Kabir Singh. Thus, when asked to share his experience of joining hands with Shreya yet again, Amaal said, "I think I want all my songs to be sung by Shreya Ghoshal." He added:

We’ve all grown up listening to her music and the kind of stuff she has done at a young age. She’s such a great artist. She can sing Aashiq Surrender Hua and then she sings a Yeh Aaina. I was surprised and she was also surprised when I called her for Aashiq Surrender Hua because she thought it would be a love ballad. But she was like, ‘You’ve called me for a dance number? And I was like, ‘Ya, who do I call? The one who sang Chikni Chameli so well.’ I think she is the nightingale of India, the young India. After Lata Ji, if I have ever heard someone sing so beautifully, it’s her. It would be wrong to compare but for our generation, she would be that. And I think, she’s a legend in her own right way. I love her and she’s an amazing artist.

During his interaction, when asked about ever reaching out to uncle and prolific music composer Anu Malik for any compositional help, Amaal said, "No, not really. I have not reached out to him regarding music composition." Elaborating further on the same, he continued, "Maybe, when I was a kid, I think I played my songs to my uncle, my dad and everyone. But as a composer, I have not interacted with him on a compositional level and asked for any advice. It has been my father only." The former Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L'il Champs judge added, "I mostly play my music to my close friends, my childhood friends and Arman. In terms of my mom, she likes to listen to the final versions. So, it’s pretty much within us. I don’t think I have ever asked Anu uncle for any advice."