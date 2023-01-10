EXCLUSIVE | Anupam Kher On 'The Kashmir Files' Qualifying For Oscars: 'A Triumph'

'The Kashmir Files' star Anupam Kher has reacted to the film being shortlisted for Oscars' reminder list and said it's a great feeling. Anupam, who was busy dubbing for his film 'Kaagaz 2' spoke to Republic Media Network and said that the channel was the first one to inform him of the news.

He said, "You are the first person to have informed me of the news because I am dubbing for my film Kagaz 2, so I had no idea. But if it's true, which I think is, it's a great feeling. It's a big achievement not only for the film but for our country, for me personally.

The actor added, "Just while I am talking to you, I am also seeing Vivek Agnihotri has tweeted my name is also shortlisted for the best actor what else does one want? It's a great great feeling also for all the millions of Kashmiris whose life this film is based on."

'Great answer to all who called the film all kinds of names'

Anupam Kher also mentioned that the film being shortlisted for the Oscars' reminder list is a befitting reply to all those who criticised 'The Kashmir Files.' He said, "Also a great answer to a lot of people, who have called this film all kinds of name despite of the tragedy of so many Kashmiri Hindus, so I am humbled, I am honoured and I feel great and happy."

He added, "For 32 years Kashmiri Pandits were not even talked about, no one talked about the exodus of Kashmiri Hindus, people put it under the rug. After 32 years, the film was made, and it was accepted not only in a commercial manner from heart-wise also, soul-wise also. People embraced the truth about the genocide of Hindus because I was part of that genocide, my family is part of that for that it is a triumph in the end."

The actor also shared an Instagram post expressing his joy for being shortlisted for Best Actor category in Oscars 2023 reminder list. Sharing two pictures of himself from the film, the actor wrote: "Deeply humbled to see #TheKashmirFiles as a film and my name shortlisted in #BestFilm and #BestActor category for the #Oscars2023! Even as a short list, it is a big triumph for us. Congratulations also to other Indian films in the list."

Anupam Kher played the role of Pushka Nath Pandit, a Kashmiri Hindi in the Vivek Agnihotri directorial.