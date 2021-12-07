EXCLUSIVE | At Vicky-Katrina's Wedding, Guests Requested To 'leave Mobile Phones In Rooms'

Sardar Udham actor Vicky Kaushal is set to officially tie the knot with Bollywood's leading lady, Katrina Kaif, in a grand wedding ceremony, on December 9, in Rajasthan. The duo has already kickstarted their pre-wedding festivities with the Haldi ceremony taking place today (December 7) at 4 pm. According to the guest list accessed by Republic Media Network, the glamourous ceremonies will be attended by notable personalities of the film industry as well politics, sports and the business fraternity.

Owing to the high profiled guests attending the event, there are several measures taken to ensure their safety at the venue. However, in a bid to maintain privacy at the ceremony, the duo has a special request from their guests.

Vicky-Katrina's special requests

Republic Media Network accessed the welcome note given to the guests set to attend the wedding festivities of Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal. In the note, the duo has requested their guests to leave mobile phones in their respective rooms. They were also requested to refrain from posting any videos or photos from the ceremonies on their social media.

As mentioned earlier, a total of 120 guests are expected to attend the actors' wedding in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan which will include known faces from Bollywood, politics, business and sports. The guest will also be needed to be double vaccinated in order to attend the wedding with the duo following numerous COVID-19 guidelines.

Many details of the venue, wedding ceremony, food and guests list shared a glimpse of the grandeur event organised to celebrate the actors making it official. Actors like Sidharth Malhotra, Kiara Advani, Varun Dhawan and his wife Natasha Dalal, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Mani Mathur, Sooraj Pancholi and Ranbir Kapoor with beau Alia Bhatt are set to attend the wedding as their hotel rooms have been booked under their names.

Other notable personalities such as filmmakers Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Kabir Khan, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar and Farah Khan, Cricketer Sachin Tendulkar among others are reportedly on the guest list.

