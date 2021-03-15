EXCLUSIVE: 'Bombay Begums' Composer Anand Bhaskar On Quitting Job And Bagging 'Mirzapur'

Netflix original series Bombay Begums premiered on March 8, 2021, which marks Women's Day. The Bombay Begums' jukebox was recently released. The music of the series was composed by composer and singer Anand Bhaskar. Anand talked to Republic World about how he chose to leave his desk job and pursue music as a full-time career. Here's what the composer-singer said about bagging Mirzapur and Bombay Begums.

Anand Bhaskar on quitting his corporate job and pursuing music

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Anand spoke about his transition from a desk job to pursuing music as a full-time career. He said that when he was working in an advertising agency, he worked for almost 18 hours a day. He was one of the seniors at his workplace and had an argument with his boss. Anand said, "That’s when I realized that no matter how high your designation is if you’re reporting to someone, it is a thankless job. I realized that I need to do something of my own as a desk job is just not for me. When I put my resignation, I did not have any future plans."

He spent his notice period at work figuring out what he had to do next and whom should he get in touch with. He shared, "I started contacting composers from the advertising industry and from there I got in touch with some production houses." He started getting compositions for advertising commercials and gigs. Anand mentioned, "When I quit my job, I had no plans but after quitting my job I had the peace and tranquillity actually plan my career in music. Thankfully I had a very supportive set of people around me like my family and my team. It was because of their support that I was able to do things I always wanted to."

Anand on how he bagged the Mirzapur project

Anand Bhaskar's songs in Mirzapur are widely loved by the audience. While talking about the project Anand mentioned, "One day I just randomly got a call from the head producer of the show Abbas Khan. He told me that Ankur Tiwari had given him my number. They wanted a few songs to be written and Ankur thought I would do a good job." He shared that he met the makers of the show and confirmed the songs in the film. They wanted him to compose some Punjabi and Bhojpuri tracks.

They were open to his ideas and they had given him creative control for the songs. He delivered the songs for the show. After the response to Anand Bhaskar's music in season 1, the makers called him for season two. Anand said, "I feel Mirzapur was a life-changing phenomenon for me. Now for season 2, I had to make seven songs. The pressure for the second season was immense as I had to deliver songs that were better than season one." He mentioned that he had not expected such an overwhelming response for the music he created for both the series.

