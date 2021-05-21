Exclusive: 'Darbar' Actor Vikrant Koul On Co-star Rajinikanth, His Fitness And Diet

Hello Mini 3 actor Vikrant Koul in an exclusive interview with Republic World talked about his experience on Darbar's set with Rajinikanth. The actor shared the screen space with the Kollywood superstar in the 2020 movie. He also talked about the actor's fitness and how he was off-camera.

Vikrant Koul shares experience of working with Rajinikanth in Darbar

Vikrant Koul was asked about his experience with Rajinikanth off-camera. In the movie, the superstar played the role of a cop after a gap of 27 years. It was reported that he used to work out a lot during the production. Shedding some light on the same, Vikrant said, "In Darbar, I did not have many days of shoot, it was more like a cameo appearance. Just because it was Rajini sir, I knew I had to do this movie. I remember the casting director Nalini Rathnam called me and told me that I have a very small role but a meaningful one. I had like three scenes in the whole film. So, I didn’t spend a lot of time with Rajini sir off-camera but I did spend time while shooting in St. Xavier's College, Mumbai. I respect him a lot and think about his journey in the industry from the 80s. So, yeah I have seen him being very particular about his fitness and diet in those few days of the shoot and it was fantastic working with him."

Further, the actor revealed how he reacted when he was on set with Rajinikanth. Vikrant said, "I feel that being from North India and growing up watching the Bollywood superstars, it wasn’t a very star-struck moment for me with Rajini sir. It was only when I met him on sets and it took me a moment to realise that 'No, I am actually working with Rajinikanth.' Even on set, he treated everyone the same. So yes, we were just like co-actors".

More about Darbar

The action thriller film was written and directed by A. R. Murugadoss, and produced by Allirajah Subaskaran under Lyca Productions. The story revolves around the commissioner of Mumbai Police, who sets out to curb rampant drug trafficking and prostitution in the city. The role of the commissioner is played by Rajinikanth and in the movie, Vikrant played the role of Human Rights Officer.

A look at Vikrant Koul's movies and shows

Vikrant Koul was recently seen in the web series Hello Mini 3. He played the role of Argho who was introduced in the climax of the second season. The character has been portrayed as the one who has shades of black and white. His story aligned with the lead character played by Anuja Joshi. Other than this he also appeared in the web series Bar Code. Besides web series, Vikrant has featured in films like Mardaani, Gold and FAN among others.

