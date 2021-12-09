EXCLUSIVE | First Visuals Of Vicky-Katrina's Wedding Out; Watch Here

According to sources, Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal are officially husband and wife! The wedding rituals are completed. The first visuals of the extravagant wedding have been captured by Republic Media Network. In the video, the newlywed couple can be seen walking hand-in-hand towards their room at Barwara fort. Vicky Kaushal was seen donning a cream-colored sherwani, while Katrina Kaif wore a red Sabyasachi lehenga. The duo's family members were also seen walking along with them.

Bollywood couple Vicky-Katrina's lavish wedding first visuals captured

As per sources, the band baja started at Barwara Fort in which the song 'Bolo Tara Ra Ra' was played four to five times after which Vicky Kaushal climbed the mare and the procession started from Mardana Mahal which went up to Zenana Mahal. The DJ chanted 'How's the Josh' three to four times. Ahead of the Varmala ritual, Katrina climbed down the stairs of Zenana Mahal as she was with the family. All the guests were wearing golden touch headscarves.

At 4:15 pm, the pandits from Maharashtra started chanting as Vicky Kaushal and Katrina sat down for the Phera where guests were also sitting along with both the families. Arjun Kapoor and Sabyasachi reached the fort in the same car and so far only 65 Guests have reached Barwara Court late in the evening. Actors Alia Bhatt, Sara Ali Khan, Kanika Kapoor and some other celebrities are likely to come. The guests donned turbans with golden accents to follow Vicky-Katrina's white-themed wedding.

Image: Instagram/@katrinakaif/@vickykaushal/varinderchawla