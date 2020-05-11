Geeta Basra Reveals The Two Bollywood Actors Who Inspire Her; Check Out

Geeta Basra has always been quite outspoken about her parenting story, keeping family as her first priority. She often shares snippets of her endearing 'motherhood' journey which inspires many of her fans. Geeta Basra, who has been away from the celluloid for a while now, in an exclusive chat with the Republic Media Network, spoke about her comeback into the industry and also revealed that Madhuri Dixit Nene and late actor Sridevi inspire her.

Geeta says Madhuri & Sridevi inspire her

Geeta Basra was asked if she was inspired by any actor during her stint in Bollywood, to which she expressed, "Madhuri Dixit inspired me the most during my run in Bollywood. In fact, it's Madhuri Dixit and Sridevi both. But for me, Madhuri has always been an inspiration in terms of beauty, acting, dancing and grace."

Furthermore, when the actor was questioned if she would like to make a comeback in acting. Geeta Basra confidently said, "Of course, my passion has always been lying in this industry, and when I have the time and I am more flexible, I will definitely come back to what I love doing. There are so many great opportunities in the industry now that I have shifted back to Mumbai."

Talking about the ever-growing content in the industry, Geeta Basra expressed that there is so much great content today. "I’d love to do something comedy, but I don’t know. There’s so much good content on television now," said Geeta.

Geeta Basra on Bollywood moms

"I think everyone does a good job. When you are a mother, there’s no right or wrong, everyone has their own ways of growing their children up, and every mother will always see the best for their child. So it’s great that whoever is working, managing and balancing, hats off to all these mothers out there. Because it’s very difficult raising children and doing the best you can, but the beauty of a mother is, you will always put your kids first, said Geeta"

