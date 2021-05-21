EXCLUSIVE: 'Mardaani' Actor Vikrant Koul Says Rani Mukerji Is 'unbothered By Surroundings'

Hello Mini 3 actor Vikrant Koul in an interview with Republic World opened up on his experience while working with Rani Mukerji in the 2014 movie Mardaani. In the interview, he also revealed one inspiring thing about Rani Mukerji that has stayed with him through the years. The movie marked the first film where the actor was sharing the screen alongside a senior actor.

Vikrant Koul talks about Rani Mukerji

Vikrant was asked about the one thing that he noticed about Rani while on set that stayed with him. To which he replied, "I think her confidence really rubbed on me. Since Mardaani was my first huge movie and of course I have worked with different superstars in movies like Gold, Fan and many more. But Rani Mukherji was the first actor that I really worked with and shared a screen. My first ever experience was standing next to her, acting with her and saying my lines to her."

Further, he added, "So, I think she came across as a supremely confident actor. She was absolutely unbothered by her surrounding and what was going around her. I remember working with her during the month of March when it was really hot but she did not stop and finished the shoot. So, yes the one thing that I have carried on with me for so many years subconsciously is her confidence. Rani knows what she wants to do in a particular moment as an actor."

More about Mardaani

The action-thriller movie was released in the year 2014. The story revolves around Shivani Shivaji Roy, a policewoman whose interest in the case of a kidnapped teenage girl leads her to uncover secrets of human trafficking by the Indian mafia. In the movie, Rani Mukerji played the role of Senior Inspector Shivani Shivaji Roy, whereas Vikrant Koul played the role of Inspector Mathur. The movie received a positive response from the audience.

A look at Vikrant Koul's movies

Vikrant Koul has been the part of Indian Theatre Fraternity since 2007. He has worked with prominent directors like Lt Habib Tanvir, Sh Alaknandan, Rita Bhaduri and Rajiv Verma. The actor has worked in movies like Gold, Fan, Darbaar and web series like Hello Mini 3 and Bar Code.

