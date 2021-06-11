Exclusive: Naezy Says He 'didn't Get Lot Of Opportunities In Bollywood After Gully Boy'

Naezy is undoubtedly one of the most popular rappers from Mumbai. The Mere Gully Mein hitmaker recently released a new track called Kasa Kai and it is being received well by the audience. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, rapper Naezy revealed that he did not get a lot of opportunities in Bollywood after Gully Boy. He also talked about his experience of working for the movie.

In his interaction with Republic World, Naezy was asked about how Gully Boy changed the way rap music is perceived in Bollywood. Responding to this, Naezy said, “I have no idea what is working in Bollywood. After Gully Boy, I haven’t got a lot of opportunities to work in Bollywood. But they have learnt just how powerful we are and how unique and important we rappers are. Slowly, they’ll make use of us. And even if they don’t, it is not like we need them. If they do, it is good, we’ll change the scene of Bollywood. All this ‘women, money and drugs’ that they think to be hip-hop is not hip-hop. Real hip-hop is feelings, truth, story, emotions, culture and respect. It is a whole different culture.”

The movie Gully Boy was inspired by the lives of Indian rappers Divine and Naezy. A fictional version of Naezy in Gully Boy has been portrayed by Ranveer Singh. His song Mere Gully Mein also featured in the movie. Naezy was also asked about his memorable experience working for Gully Boy. Talking about this, Naezy said, “During Gully Boy’s music launch, I got a special slot to perform in Richardson Cruddas. I was treated with respect by Ranveer Singh, Divine and Mumbai. I would travel with Zoya Ma’am. And I gave her a tour of Mumbai-70. She learnt about the area, what we do, my story and we sat together. I chilled with Ranveer Singh in Palesh Studio. I remember we used to pass time by having fun and we would tease each other. It was fun working in Gully Boy.”

Naezy's real name is Naved Shaikh but he is better known as his stage name. One of Naezy and Divine's songs Mere Gully Mein is still remembered as the breakthrough for both rappers. Naezy's songs like Aafat, Haq Hai, Tragedy Mein Comedy among others have been huge hits. His debut album Maghreb was also received well by the audience. During his interaction, Naezy was asked does he think that the rap culture of India thrives on being more relatable rather than being more creative. Responding to this, Naezy shared, “Yes, the rap culture is more relatable than creative. It can become creative if hard work is put in. I’m working hard to make it creative. People want to be relatable but I want to be creative. Soon, everyone will become creative.”

