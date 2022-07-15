EXCLUSIVE: Nambi Narayanan Explains How Fake Spy Case Hampered India's Superpower Dream

In the latest edition of the Nation Wants To Know, Republic Media Network's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami was joined by scientist Nambi Narayanan and actor R Madhavan as the 'Rocketry: The Nambi Effect' is having a dream run at the Box Office. Narayanan shed light on where India would have been in the space sector had allegations been not placed against him. He also opened up about his dream to make India a space superpower.

When asked why he didn't scream out his contribution to the country after being called a spy, Nambi Narayanan said, "The allegation was that I stole rocket secrets. Assuming, that I keep telling that whatever I have done for the country doesn't mean that the allegation is true or untrue. My job at that time, I was getting paid for the job and I had a dream of making India a space superpower. I never thought it was necessary for me to boast around or talk about it."

He added, "There are several areas where it is not necessary to talk about what you have achieved because I don't want the entire world to know what we are doing. I kept on saying that I was innocent. It never occurred to me by saying that I have contributed so much to the nation will help me out. That's why I was not screaming."

Where would India have been if not for allegations against Dr Nambi Narayanan?

The scientist said that 'probability-wise', India would have made cryogenic technology perfect as originally planned. He said that the ISRO's plan was to have the technology by 1999 or 2000.

"The problem started in 1994. If the Russian contract would have gone through we would have had the cryogenic technology without any technology. Even if the contract had broken, if the incident had not taken place, I feel that I would have continued the work on cryogenic and would've met the schedule maybe with a one-year delay. This means that we would have higher payload carrying capability. We could compete with the international market for launching satellite...Eventually, we would have become a powerful space country," he said.

R Madhavan said that when the allegations were made only a few countries were offering to launch satellites in space. Stating that ISRO had come out of the blue, the actor remarked had the fake espionage case not alleged against Dr Narayanan, ISRO would have become self-sufficient.

"Every country wanted to have mobile networks, weather satellites, watchdog satellites. They had the technology for the satellite what they didn't have was uber to take them to space. Very few countries were offering it. That's the reason they took down Nambi sir because apart from America and France nobody was offering it. Another person that come out of the blue was ISRO. They had the ability to offer the service and make tons of money. The money was important as rocket research costs a lot of money. ISRO would've become self-sufficient."