EXCLUSIVE: Nambi Narayanan Reviews 'Rocketry', Tells Arnab Goswami What It Means To Him

Nambi Narayanan has been making headlines across the country following the release of the R Madhavan-starrer Rocketry: The Nambi Effect, based on the former ISRO scientist's life. Speaking exclusively with Republic's Editor-in-Chief Arnab Goswami on Nation Wants to Know, he stated that the movie has beautifully portrayed his contributions to India amid the adversities he had to face both in India and abroad.

“This film brings out my real contributions to the country, starting from a small 600 kg toy rocket to a 60 tonne Vikas engine - This story over a period of 19 years is very well brought out in this film, systematically,” said Padma Bhushan Nambi Narayanan.

‘Movie shows how difficult it is to technically make the Vikas engine’

Stressing on the importance of showing the journey of developing the Vikas engine in an incremental way, the rocket scientist said, “It is not that I jump from a 600 kg engine to developing a 60 tonner… 3 tonnes and then some joint development. It’s a story worth watching to understand how difficult it is technically to make the Vikas engine, which has been used 53 times and never failed including in the Mangalyaan and Chandrayaan missions.”

Moreover, Narayanan said the film also brings out the challenges he had to face on the path to fulfilling the objectives, both inside and outside the country. “The movie also tells us how I suffered inside as well as outside to achieve this goal (referring to developing the Vikas engine), it brings out the sufferings one goes through in the process.”

Rocketry: The Nambi Effect

The film, which marks R Madhavan's directorial debut, has been released in 5 different languages, released on July 1 in three languages and has entered the third week. It has reportedly collected over Rs 30 crore in the first 13 days of the release.

