EXCLUSIVE | Paparazzi Present Then, Open Up On The Reality Of Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar Row

Each day sees new developments taking place in the Tanushree Dutta-Nana Patekar row where the former alleged misconduct on latter's behaviour on the sets of 'Horn Ok Please'. The incident that occurred in 2008 has created a stir in the industry with Bollywood biggies extending their support to Tanushree.

In a recent state of affairs, the actress revealed that despite numerous claims of being on the receiving end of a legal notice, she hasn't received one from Nana Patekar and that she has prepared her own legal team to take the proceedings forward.

While both the parties have time and again opened up to the media, it is the people present on ground zero who have now slowly started breaking their silence. Speaking exclusively to Republic TV, Senior Cameraman Viral Bhayani, doled out details on what unfolded on the day when the incident took place. "We were told to cover the event so many photographers and reporters were present on ground but media was very upset that day as we were told that Tanushree is giving attitude for photo opportunity. She didn't come out of her vanity van then later Rakhi Sawant gave time for photo session," he said.

Another eye-witness, who is a renowned cameraman, shared that media was seen running after Tanushree's car because of photo opportunity, however, in the meantime the crowd that assembled outside the shooting location started to get violent.

According to popular reports, Tanushree locked herself in the vanity van for hours. The actress, who has been fighting for her innocence, will now be consulting her legal team on the proceedings of the issue. Meanwhile, Nana Patekar has demanded a written apology from Tanushree for maligning his image and if she fails to do so, they will file a criminal complaint for civil suit.

In the wake of the recent events, Tanushree released yet another statement on October 2, saying, "Raj Thackeray's MNS party in an interview given to a leading daily (Navbharat times) has threatened me with a violent attack. This on top of other threats issued to me from Nana's side."

