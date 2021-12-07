Exclusive Peek Inside Vicky-Katrina's Wedding Venue Of Barwara Fort; WATCH

Vicky Kushal and Katrina Kaif reached to their wedding destination on Monday night. The duo was seen leaving Mumbai with their family, also several other family members and friends of the couple have been arriving at the Jaipur airport continuously.

Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive footage of Vicky and Katrina's wedding venue of Barwara fort.

Inside Vicky-Katrina's wedding venue

The exclusive footage gives a peek inside the couples wedding venue at Six Senses Fort Barwara, situated on the outskirts of Ranthambore National Park. Last night the groom and bride-to-be arrived at the venue and toured around the first as they took look at their wedding preparations.

Katrina's Sooryavanshi co-star Akshay Kumar, her Bang Bang co-star Hrithik Roshan and Anushka Sharma along with her husband Virat Kohli are set to attend the wedding. The couple has also invited several celebs from the industry like Sidharth Malhotra, Zoya Akhtar, Alvira, Arpita Sharma, Kiara Advani, Kabir Khan, Mini Mathur, Ali Abbas, Karan Johar, Farah Khan, Natasha Dalal, Varun Dhawan, Anushka Shetty, Shahid Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Esha Deol, Aditya Pancholi, Sooraj Pancholi, Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Sachin Tendulkar, and others as per several reports.

The rumours about Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding started floating around when reports emerged that the two had a Roka ceremony during Diwali this year. Katrina and Vicky will have their wedding festivities including their sangeet and Mehendi ceremony on December 8, wedding ceremony as per Hindu rituals on December 9, while the couple and the guests will check out of the hotels on December 10.

Image: Instagram/@vickykaushal09, @katrinakaif