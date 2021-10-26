Exclusive Pictures Of Mumbai Cruise Drug Bust, Sameer Wankhede Seen Planning Raid | WATCH

Ahead of Aryan Khan's bail hearing, Republic TV on Tuesday accessed exclusive pictures from the big Mumbai Cruise drug bust which had been conducted by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2. In the pictures, NCB Zonal Director Mumbai Sameer Wankhede can be seen briefing the officers during the drugs bust. Independent witnesses KP Gosavi, who had gone missing in the case, and Manish Bhanushali can also be seen in the pictures. The drug bust from the Coredila cruise had resulted in the high-profile arrest of 8 persons including SRK's son Aryan Khan.

Meanwhile, in an affidavit filed before the Bombay High Court, the Narcotics Control Bureau has opposed the bail petition of Aryan Khan. The agency has submitted that efforts were being made to tamper with the ongoing investigation with a "malafide attempt" to derail the same. Prabhakar Sail who is one of NCB's independent witnesses has claimed to have overheard a conversation involving KP Gosavi in which Rs.25 crore was demanded to let off Aryan Khan. Out of this, Rs.8 crore was allegedly supposed to be given to Sameer Wankhede.

Cordelia Cruise drug bust

On October 3, the NCB busted a high-profile party on a cruise ship en-route from Mumbai to Goa. The party involving celebrities, including actor Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan, was raided by the NCB during an eight-hour-long operation. Cocaine, hashish, MD, and other drugs were recovered, and eight people, including Aryan Khan, were detained. In follow-up raids, the NCB recovered more drugs from the Cordelia cruise and detained several others including drug peddlers in connection with the case.

The Bombay High Court will hear the bail plea of Shah Rukh Khan's son on October 26, Tuesday. Khan will be represented by top lawyers who have been flown in from Delhi for the hearing. The NCB has maintained that all persons arrested in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug bust case are inextricably linked with each other as far as their acts and offences under the NDPS Act are concerned.