EXCLUSIVE | Puneet Issar On 'The Kashmir Files' In Oscars Shortlist: 'A Befitting Reply'

Puneet Issar, who played the role of DGP Hari Haran in Vivek Agnihotri's 'The Kashmir Files,' has reacted to the film making it to the Oscars 2023 shortlist. Talking to Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, Puneet Issar said that it is a befitting reply to everyone who called the film propaganda.

He said, "This is a befitting reply to everyone who called it a propaganda film. Whatever happened to the Jews during the world war, the same thing happened with the Kashmiri Pandits in India. "

'Ignored at Filmfare'

The actor further called the film industry anti-Hindu and recalled how The Kashmir Files' team wasn't invited to the Filmfare Awards.

He said, "Our film industry is very anti-Hindu. Our film (The Kashmir Files) was not even nominated, leave alone nomination, it wasn't even invited to the Filmfare Awards despite being the highest-grossing film of 2022.

It's 'mooh-tod jawab' to all

Puneet Issar said that The Kashmir Files' Oscars shortlisting is a befitting reply to all of those, who criticised it and underestimated it by not inviting or nominating for film awards events.

He said, "Yeh un sabke liye mooh tod jawab hai (It's a befitting reply to all of them). Independent filmmaker are making meaningful movies, while Bollywood is only rehashing and remaking South films in Hindi. This is why the South films are running well, because they are offering original stories.

'I am happy for RRR'

Puneeth further expressed his happiness over RRR making it to the list. He said, "Pushpa, RRR and other South films cater to Indian culture and the audience. I am really happy that RRR has been nominated."

'Good news for all Kashmiri Hindus'

Thanking filmmaker Vivek Agnihotri, Puneet Issar said that the film's shortlist is a good thing for all the Kashmiri Hindus. "Hindus were killed, Sikhs were killed. The Kashmir Files' shortlist is a good thing for not just Kashmiri Pandits but also Kashmiri Hindus. Thanks to Vivek Agnihotri."

Along with 'The Kashmir Files' being shortlisted for Oscars 2023, the film's actors Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborthy, Darshan Kumar and Pallavi Joshi have also been shortlisted for Best Actor Category for the Academy Awards.