Key Sushant Call Records Bust Rhea Chakraborty's Claims About His Father; Details Accessed

In a breaking development in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, call records of Sushant have been accessed by Republic Media Network. The records have completely busted one of the claims put forth by Rhea Chakraborty and her team- that Sushant was not in touch with his father and did not have good relations with his family.

The call data records of Sushant revealed that he was regularly in touch with his father and the last communication between the two occurred on June 6 when Sushant made a WhatsApp call to his father. This was just days before the actor's mysterious death. However, the narrative that was attempted was that Sushant hadn't been on good terms with his family, father as well as sisters, which has now been called out citing numerous examples.

The call records revealed that Sushant had made three normal calls on May 18 and 19 before his WhatsApp call of June 6. Out of the four calls between the two, Sushant called his father thrice and his father called him once.

Here are the details of the calls that Sushant made to his father

CALL 1

SUSHANT CALLS FATHER

DATE: 18TH MAY, 2020

TIME: 3:21 PM

DURATION: 627 SECONDS

CALL 2

SUSHANT CALLS FATHER

DATE: 19TH MAY, 2020

TIME: 7 PM

DURATION: 344 SECONDS

CALLS 3

FATHER CALLS SUSHANT

DATE: 19TH MAY, 2020

TIME: 7:40 PM

DURATION: 11 SECONDS

CALL 4

SUSHANT CALLS FATHER

TYPE: WHATSAPP CALL

DATE: JUNE 6TH, 2020

Rhea likely to be arrested in 48 hours: Sources

These revelations have again challenged Rhea Chakraborty's claims that Sushant didn't have good relations with his family. In fact, a summation of Rhea Chakraborty's various claims so far make it sound like she was the only one he trusted, and her involvement in a number of matters was purely as a facilitator, such as in the case of using drugs where she claims that she had never consumed any but would get them for Sushant. The same is also true for his purported medical issues, wherein she has been asked why she didn't disclose it to his family.

Top NCB sources have said that Rhea Chakraborty, the prime accused, will most likely be arrested within 48 hours. Rhea was interrogated on Sunday for about six hours by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in the drugs angle linked to the death of Sushant Singh. Republic TV sources have informed that Rhea has admitted to 'procurement of drugs' before the NCB. Rhea responded to NCB saying that she cannot question the evidence they have against her and confessed to being a part of the drugs business and supplying the same, as per sources.

As per inputs, on day 2, Rhea Chakraborty is to be confronted with her brother Showik Chakraborty and Sushant's house manager Samuel Miranda in a three-way joint interrogation. She will then be confronted face-to-face with Dipesh Sawant, Sushant's staff.

