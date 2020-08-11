Exclusive: Tanuj Virwani Drops Intriguing Details About 'Inside Edge 3' And His Character

In an exclusive interview with Republic Media Network, Tanuj Virwani recently talked about his upcoming web show Inside Edge 3. The actor portrayed the role of Vayu Raghavan in the two seasons of Inside Edge. Tanuj Virwani revealed some interesting details about his character.

Tanuj Virwani talks about Inside Edge 3

Talking about Inside Edge 3, Tanuj Virwani said, “It is a natural progression of the storyline as well as Vayu’s character. There would be a certain maturity that comes along as he becomes full-time captain of the Mumbai Mavericks. Obviously he is no longer responsible for his own performance but for the performance of the entire team.” Tanuj Virwani further gave more insights about his character and said, “He starts getting more serious in his relationship with Mantra.” Talking about Inside Edge 3 being a natural progression, he stated, “This is the beauty of long-format storytelling, you get to explore how characters and story evolve over a period of time. As a character, it is really fascinating for me to do that.”

Tanuj Virwani on his experience portraying Vayu Raghavan in Inside Edge

Tanuj Virwani gained major recognition for his role as Vayu Raghavan in the series Inside Edge. Talking about his experience of portraying Vayu Raghavan, he mentioned that it was the most amazing experience of his life. He added, “When we first got into it, the very concept of web series and OTT platforms was very new, so no one could have in the wildest dreams imagined that this could blow up and become something so big. We all knew we were making something edge, a little unique and new but the amount of love we got from so many people from not just India but all over the world is absolutely heartwarming.” Tanuj Virwani also stated that his Inside Edge journey was tremendous and he had so much fun playing the character of Vayu Raghavan.

'It was indeed a special night': Tanuj Virwani

Talking about one particular scene from Inside Edge series that he loves the most, Tanuj Virwani said, “I think that would be my opening scene from the first episode of season one when I come out of the dressing room and hit the ball for a sixer as a single shot in an international stadium. You know in all these years, being the biggest fan of cricket, I have seen a lot of national and international matches and actually standing on the pitch, to be at the same place where Virat Kohli or Mahendra Singh Dhoni walked to bat, the whole experience was just amazing. The lines were blurred, it was indeed special. It was a special night and I will always remember that.”

