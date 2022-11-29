Exclusive: 'The Kashmir Files' Producer Reacts To Nadav Lapid's Remarks: 'For the Pain...'

International Film Festival of India's jury head Nadav Lapid, who is an Israeli screenwriter and film director, recently sparked a stir online with his remarks on Vivek Agnihotri's directorial The Kashmir Files being a "vulgar and propaganda" film. Many, including actors Anupam Kher, Puneet Issar, and more, have condemned Lapid's remarks. Recently, The Kashmir Files' co-producer Abhishek Agarwal expressed shock at Lapid's comments and called them his "two minutes of glory."

In an exclusive conversation with Republic Media Network's Mugdha Kapoor, Abhishek Agarwal, who co-produced the movie under his Abhishek Agarwal Arts banner, reacted to Lapid's harsh remarks on the film. When asked to comment on what Lapid had said, Agarwal highlighted India and Israel's relationship and added the pain of Kashmiri Pandits was vulgar for the Israeli filmmaker.

The Kashmir Files' producer Abhishek Agarwal condemns Lapid's comments

He said, "For his two minutes of glory, why should I comment? When Israel and India are so good friends and we have document everything and everyone knows that. For the pain he says vulgarity. For the pain of Kashmir, he says vulgar, why should I comment on this stupid thing."

Further in the chat, Agarwal mentioned Lapid did not understand the pain of Kashmiri Pandits. He also added, "How Israel and India are good friends and he wanted 2 minutes of glory with it. He is not understanding the pain. There is a movie about the Jews, Schindler's List... we never said it was wrong. What happened in Israel... we knew that. And after that, he is saying that, so he should understand that."

In concluding his statement, Agarwal said, "I don't understand what is the need of saying this, I really don't understand that."

Agarwal also took to his Twitter handle to react to Lapid's remarks. Hitting back at the Israeli filmmaker, he shared a heart-wrenching poster of the film featuring the real Kashmiri Pandits who lost their lives during the exodus.

We do not need your validation #NadavLapid we have thousands of people who have gone through this holocaust and I have met many personally seen their pain & suffering. #TheKashmirFiles #KashmirFilesISTruth. @AnupamPKher @vivekagnihotri

He wrote, "We do not need your validation NadavLapid we have thousands of people who have gone through this holocaust and I have met many personally seen their pain & suffering."

