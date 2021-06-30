EXCLUSIVE: Vedika Bhandari Talks About 'Indori Ishq' And Her Character Tara

Vedika Bhandari has been part of the entertainment industry for a few years now but it was the character of Tara on the web series Indori Ishq that gave her almost overnight fame. Now everyone knows who Vedika Bhandari is and the show has been receiving a lot of love and attention from the audience. Speaking about the web series with Republic World, Vedika Bhandari shared her thoughts on the show. Since Vedika Bhandari in Indori Ishq plays a negative character, she also shared how that was and how she ultimately prepared for the show.

Vedika Bhandari on Indori Ishq

She said that she absolutely agrees it was her breakout role. "Many more people recognize me now. When I was in Silvassa shooting for another show, some people came up to me to ask for a picture. I thought they are coming because they are seeing a shooting going on, but that was not the case here. As they were leaving, they told me ‘Tara apne acha nahi kiya’. I cannot tell you how happy that made me. It means so much to me that my character has been recognized and that this show is doing so well. I’m so overwhelmed yet I am on cloud nine because of all of it."

Elaborating on how it was a learning process for her, she said, "It was not a role I had ever done before nor was it a stereotypical character. Learning the nuances of the character, understanding how to work around it was something I could never have learned elsewhere. I want to do things outside my comfort zone, so I am very happy. Another thing is that I have made very good friends on the show and I think these friendships are going to be lasting a lifetime for me. I’m so happy to have been a part of Indori Ishq."

She also said that she loves getting feedback from fans. She received a lot of negative attention "because of my character as Tara. But I was really happy that I got the negative comments. It just meant that people had understood my character and they had really paid attention. Somewhere it’s good for me as an actor because I could portray Tara in a correct way. It was a success for me. I took the negative comments positively because it meant people were enjoying and understanding the show," she concluded.

IMAGE: VEDIKA BHANDARI'S INSTAGRAM

