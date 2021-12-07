Exclusive | Vicky-Katrina's Haldi Ceremony Today; See The Theme, Musical Acts & Highlights

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif's wedding, scheduled to be held at the Six Senses Fort, Barwara, Rajasthan is the biggest talking point in the world of Bollywood at the moment. The couple, who has not even publicly confirmed their relationship yet, have tried their best to keep the details under wraps and even the dates of the different rituals are not confirmed yet. Information is coming out through different sources, and it has finally been revealed that the wedding festivities will kick off with the Haldi ceremony on Tuesday.

The ceremony will be held at 4 PM on Tuesday. The rituals will be carried out as per traditional Punjabi customs. Here's all about the first ceremony of the couple:

Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif to have their haldi ceremony on Tuesday at 4 PM

Republic Media Network has accessed exclusive details from the ceremony scheduled to take place at 4 PM on Tuesday. Punjabi musicians have been brought in for the event from New Delhi. The artists refused to share more details, and said that they were asked not to reveal anything. The live musical performance is set to be the highlight of the event.

Yellow is the theme for the event, and everything from the decor to the outfits are likely to be in this colour.

Details of Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif marriage

After the haldi, ceremonies like mehendi and sangeet are expected to be held over Tuesday and Wednesday. The wedding reportedly will be held on December 9. The rituals are expected to continue till December 12.

Republic Media Network accessed the first exclusive snap of the inside visuals of Vicky and Katrina's wedding venue. One could see fireworks, lanterns and other lights, wide staircase and more in the picture. Apart from that, numerous other details have been revealed. The couple will plant a sapling together ahead of the wedding. They also planned to treat their guests to a tiger safari during the marriage.

As far as the food preparations are concerned, 200 types of fruits and vegetables have been imported from five countries. This includes Apples from United States of America and mushrooms from Taiwan.