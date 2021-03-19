EXCLUSIVE: Vikas Khanna On Working With Neena Gupta In His Film, 'The Last Color'

Chef, book writer and director Vikas Khanna had directed a film titled The Last Color in 2019. The film starred Neena Gupta and Aqsa Siddiqui in the lead roles. In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Vikas talked about his experience working with Neena Gupta. He also shared a few details about his next documentary film.

Vikas Khanna on working with Neena Gupta

While talking about his film The Last Color, Vikas said that it was a project with many surprises and delight. He also mentioned that it has been a huge learning experience for him. He understood that change can take place only when everyone stands together. Change doesn't happen rapidly. "So the Last Color for me, is a big celebration of the change for the better and I am proud that Neena Ji accepted the offer of becoming my Noor in the movie and I'm always going to be proud of playing that character with so much integrity because it was silent," he added.

The film is based on Vikas Khanna's book by the same name. He shared that Neena Gupta had 16 dialogues in total and she accepted it without making any changes. It was a big encouragement for him as he had written the story himself. He was glad that she accepted it the way it was. He said, "I hope I can use movies as a platform to celebrate change and to celebrate the human spirit." The film is based on the struggles and survival on the streets of Banaras.

Vikas Khanna's upcoming projects

Vikas Khanna revealed that he will be directing more films in the future. His next project is a documentary film titled Valley of Fireflies. The documentary film will be streaming at the end of March on the OTT platform Amazon Prime in the US and the UK. Vikas shared, "It is a beautiful story of the celebration of freedom for the women in the Apatani Tribe of Ziro Valley in Arunachala Pradesh. And we have some amazing line of a feature film which are soon going to be announced." He mentioned that he was extremely proud of the film because it celebrates Indian cooking and a journey of a NIR in New York.