EXCLUSIVE: Vikas Khanna Speaks On His Culinary Journey And Dealing With Asthma

In an exclusive interview with Republic World, Vikas Khanna spoke about his culinary journey. He shared how he dealt with Asthma and how it never got in the way of him achieving his dreams. He also shared details about expanding his culinary business and how he had to shut down a big project. Here's everything you need to know about Vikas Khanna's health, his love for cooking and his hotel business.

Vikas Khanna on managing Asthma

Chef, Book writer and entrepreneur Vikas Khanna shared that asthma never came in between his dreams. He said, "Initially when I was diagnosed with asthma, yes there were few doubts and misconceptions but with correct treatment and doctor’s support it was easy to manage. You need to be aware of all the triggers and use inhalers regularly." Vikas pointed out that the word asthma stirs many negative thoughts in people's minds.

He added, "It is important that we normalize the word asthma and the use of inhalers in public." He said everyone should collectively work to inspire asthmatics to live a life without barriers and help them build confidence in the use of inhalers. He mentioned that people should create awareness about asthma and address the myths related to inhalers.

Vikas Khanna on his love affair with cooking

Vikas started cooking at a very young age. He said that the kitchen was the only place in his house where he felt that he was equal to everyone else. Vikas shared, "It was my grandmother working as a helper and she had a lot of reverence for the community kitchens of Sikhs, especially at the Golden Temple, and I would go around Golden Temple all the time in those kitchens with her." It gave him a perspective of what cooking and sharing meant. He decided that he would want to pursue cooking as a profession.

He mentioned, "Since then, I always worked as if food is going to give me the voice. I started my business when I was 16 years old with a catering business. That is when day by day rituals taught me that this is not an easy industry." All of this taught him the power of food and how one can bring people together just with this profession. And it's such a unique art that represents a culture in such a unique way, which is edible, and it became his identity.

While talking about the cooking shows he has judged, Vikas shared that there are many things he learnt from contestants over the years. He also mentioned that it was less related to cooking and had more to do with the human spirit, embracing challenges, the passion and energy that drives an individual through this entire process. "The whole gamut is to rise above the difficulties and aim to have a limitless life that is filled with one’s desire," he said.

Vikas Khanna's upcoming projects

Vikas joined Junoon in New York which is an upscale Indian restaurant in the Flatiron district of Manhattan. He was awarded the Michelin star for the sixth consecutive year. In 2020, he opened his own restaurant called Ellora in Dubai. While talking about his project, he said, "The restaurant in the pipeline, we had to stop due to the pandemic. I had to drop one of the biggest projects of my career in China, we just had to completely drop it off." He has also undertaken a big project in New York.