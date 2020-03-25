'Exotic', 'Gallan Goodiyaan' & Other Chartbuster Songs Of Priyanka Chopra

Global star Priyanka Chopra has left a lasting impression on the audience and the critics with her compelling performances. Priyanka Chopra's on-screen deliveries have stolen many hearts. Apart from giving spectacular shots, the Baywatch actor has given some of the best party songs to her fans. Here is a list of songs of Priyanka Chopra which has bagged the most views on the internet among others from her playlist:

Exotic - Music video

After marking a rocking debut in the music industry with the single In My City, Priyanka Chopra collaborated with American rapper Pitbull for her second single. Interestingly, the lyrics of the song are written in English and Hindi. Along with PeeCee and Pitbull, Nadir Khayat aka RedOne produced the song. The song has more than 189 Million views on YouTube.

Gallan Goodiyaan - Dil Dhadakne Do

Gallan Goodiyaan is one of the most popular songs from the soundtrack of Zoya Akhtar's Dil Dhadakne Do. The song features the star cast of the film except for Anushka Sharma. Yashita Sharma, Manish Kumar Tipu, Farhan Akhtar, Shankar Mahadevan, and Sukhwinder Singh has amped up the song penned by Javed Akhtar. The foot-tapping song has garnered more than 174 Million views on the internet.

Pinga Ga Pori - Bajirao Mastani

The Aitraaz actor played the lead in 2016's blockbuster period-drama film Bajirao Mastani. The storyline of the film might have focused on Bajirao and Mastani's love story, but Priyanka as Kashibai grabbed the attention of the audience. Her performance in song Pinga Ga Pori with Deepika Padukone received immense love from the audience. The song, sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vaishali Mhade, has more been played more than 164 Million times.

Tune Maari Entriyaan - Gunday

Priyanka Chopra along with Ranveer Singh and Arjun Kapoor danced on the beats of the song vocalised by Vishal Dadlani, KK, Neeti Mohan and Bappi Lahiri. The dancing number was an instant hit and entered the playlist of many dance lovers. It has around 130 Million plus views on YouTube.

Ram Chahe Leela - Goliyon Ki Rasleela Ram-Leela

The Sky Is Pink actor marked a special appearance in Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 2014 film, Ram-Leela, starring Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone. Priyanka flaunted her grace and glamour in the song. Singer Bhoomi Trivedi gave her powerful voice to the Ram Chahe Leela, which has more than 92 Million views in total.

