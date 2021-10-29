The Bombay High Court on Thursday allowed bail to Aryan Khan and two other accused - Arbaaz Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case. The High Court's decision comes after Khan and other accused were detained and later arrested by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2. However, Khan and the two other accused are still jailed as their legal teams await the High Court's order.

Aryan Khan's lawyer, Satish Maneshinde has informed that the legal team is expecting to receive orders from the High Court by today evening. Following that, the legal team will produce the order in the Special NDPS Court for completing other formalities. In addition, the team will also seek release orders for Aryan Khan, said Maneshinde. Maneshinde also informed that he expects Aryan Khan to be out of jail by today evening itself.

We're expecting to receive orders of HC from HC registry today evening. As soon as we get the orders we'll produce it in Spl NDPS court for completing other formalities & get release orders for Aryan Khan: Adv Satish Maneshinde, who represented Khan in drugs-on-cruise case to ANI — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

We expect Aryan to be out of jail in the evening today itself: Adv Satish Maneshinde, who represented Khan in drugs-on-cruise case, to ANI — ANI (@ANI) October 29, 2021

'Nothing illegal was acquired from Arya Khan': Satish Maneshinde

Earlier on Thursday, after the High Court allowed bail to Aryan Khan, his lawyer informed that the former and two other accused will only be released after the detailed bail order is received by the legal team. Maneshinde has maintained that nothing was recovered from Aryan Khan and that he was not in possession of any illegal drug.

Mumbai Cruise drug bust

On October 2, the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) busted a high-profile drug party on Cordelia cruise ship en route from Mumbai to Goa and seized small amounts of Cocaine, Mephedrone, Charas, Hydroponic Weed, MDMA and cash Rs. 1,33,000. As per sources, NCB sleuths led by Zonal Director Sameer Wankhede boarded the cruise ship in the guise of passengers after receiving a tip-off about the purported drug party from the CISF.

According to NCB officials, these people, along with about 1,200 people on board the ship, were heading to the deep sea for a sundowner party. Eight people - Aryan Khan, Arbaaz Merchantt, Munmun Dhamecha, Nupur Sarika, Ismeet Singh, Mohak Jaswal, Vikrant Chhoker, Gomit Chopra were arrested, while six others were let off by the NCB. As of date, 20 people have been arrested by the NCB based on nine independent witnesses including - Manish Bhanushali and K.P Gosavi.