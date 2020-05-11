Sara Ali Khan's List Of Assets Prove That She Has A Royal Taste Indeed

Sara Ali Khan made her debut in Bollywood with two back-to-back films. The actor is the daughter of stars Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan. Sara Ali Khan is said to be one of the highest-paid debutants of Bollywood. Sara Ali Khan comes from a royal family and these 5 expensive things prove that the actor believes in living her life royally.

5 expensive things owned by Sara Ali Khan

Sara Ali Khan's watch

Sara Ali Khan was recently seen in the film Love Aaj Kal 2 along with actor Kartik Aaryan. While promoting her film, Sara Ali Khan wore a blue outfit for an event. What caught everyone's attention was the watch Sara Ali Khan wore with her outfit. The watch seen on Sara Ali Khan's wrist is Bulgari's popular Serpenti Tubogas Ladies Watch in blue. The cost of the watch is approximately ₹ 9,05,109, which is quite expensive.

Sara Ali Khan's outfit

Source: Sara Ali Khan/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan is also fond of expensive outfits. While promoting her film, Sara Ali Khan was seen in a beautiful blue outfit that had a tulle neckline. The silk dress approximately costs ₹45,000.

Also Read: Katrina Kaif's List Of Luxurious Assets Proves That She Lives Life 'Queen Size'

Source: Viral Bhayani/Instagram

Sara Ali Khan was recently spotted in a silk top designed by Abu Jani and Sandeep Khosla. The yellow top Sara Ali Khan paired with blue jean costs around ₹50,000. Surely, the actor has an expensive taste when it comes to fashion.

Sara Ali Khan's car

Source: Yash Cars collection/Youtube

Another luxurious item to add to Sara Ali Khan's expensive items list is her car. Sara Ali Khan owns a Honda CRV and is often seen commuting around the city in her luxury car. The price of Sara Ali Khan's car is approximately ₹30 lakhs.

Also Read: Fatima Sana Shaikh Opens Up On The COVID-19 Crisis

Sara Ali Khan's bag

Source: Bollywood now/YouTube

Apart from cars and outfits, Sara Ali Khan has an exclusive collection of handbags. The red handbag that Sara Ali Khan is often seen carrying costs 6.4 lakhs. The actor also owns a few handbags of the brand Louis Vuitton and Dior which also cost a few lakhs.

Also Read: Irrfan Khan Hailed As A ‘Guardian Angel’ By Villagers Who Are Naming A Locality After Him

Also Read: Manav Kaul Shares His Monotonous Quarantine Routine With Fans Amid Lockdown

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.