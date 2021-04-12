'Extremely Happy': Pavail Gulati Joins 'Goodbye' Cast, Says 'excited To Be A Part'

Actor Pavail Gulati is the latest entrant to join the cast of Goodbye. Vikas Bahl’s upcoming film featuring megastar Amitabh Bachchan, Neena Gupta, Rashmika Mandanna in lead roles, will see the actor playing the role of Amitabh’s son. The Thappad fame actor took to Instagram and shared a picture while posing with the clapper board and expressing his happiness of being a part of the project. Calling it a ‘very special’ film, Pavail wrote, “Extremely happy and excited to be a part of #Goodbye. A very special film with very special people!!.”

Pavail Gulati joins the Goodbye team

The film is bankrolled by Balaji Telefilms and Reliance Entertainment. Gulati and Amitabh have shared screen space earlier in the 2014 TV show Yudh. The actor has finally begun with the shooting on April 12. The actor expressed his honour to be a part of the film and featuring opposite Amitabh again in a statement. “Absolutely thrilled and excited to be part of it. What makes it even more special is to get an opportunity to work with a legend like Amitabh Bachchan sir again. It is indeed an amazing feeling.”

Goodbye, also stars Neena Gupta, who plays Bachchan/s wife. The film is centered around a funeral. The film went on floors last week. Sharing the reason behind her involvement with Goodbye, Neena Gupta recently said in a statement, “When Vikas narrated the film to me, I was so happy. It is a wonderful script and one doesn’t think about anything else when the script is this exciting. Even the role is beautifully written and I am very excited to be sharing the screen space with Mr. Bachchan. It is a dream come true for me and I am quite ecstatic about it.”

Meanwhile, Goodbye will mark Rashmika’s second Bollywood debut after Mission Majnu where she will be seen sharing screen space with Siddharth Malhotra. It is a spy-thriller film directed by Shantanu Bagchi. It also stars Parmeet Sethi, Sharib Hashmi, and Kumud Mishra in supporting roles. The film is expected to release by the end of this year. Apart from Bollywood films, Rashmika will also star in two Telugu films, Pushpa and Aadavaallu Meeku Johaarlu. Her upcoming Telugu film Pushpa is an action thriller film directed by Sukumar.The film stars Allu Arjun, Fahadh Faasil along with Rashmika Mandanna.

(Image credit: Instagram)