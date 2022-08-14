Last Updated:

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives: Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor & More Pictured In Bandra

The cast of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood wives', including Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor & more, were recently papped in Bandra.

Written By
Aditi Rathi
Bhavana Panday
1/8
Varinder Chawla

Bhavana Panday looked stunning in a white dress as she was papped in Bandra ahead of a dinner party with her industry friends. She accessorised her look with a blue sling bag.

Bhavan and Chunky Panday
2/8
Varinder Chawla

Chunky Panday accompanied Bhavana Panday as they had dinner with their Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives co-stars. 

Farah Khan
3/8
Varinder Chawla

Farah Khan stunned in a printed green coloured dress as she arrived at a restaurant in Bandra to meet with her friends in the industry. She completed her look with a green sling bag.

Farah Khan and Maheep Kapoor
4/8
Varinder Chawla

Farah Khan shared smiles with Maheep Kapoor, who looked fabulous in a printed black and white shirt and paired it with black ribbed jeans.

Maheep, bhavana and farah
5/8
Instagram/@maheepkapoor

Bhavana Panday, Maheep Kapoor and Farah Khan seemingly had a great time sipping some wine and enjoying their meal. 

Sanjay Kapoor
6/8
Varinder Chawla

Sanjay Kapoor looked dapper as he sported a printed orange and white shirt for the outing. 

Avinash Gowarikar
7/8
Varinder Chawla

Avinash Gowarikar arrived in a blue-coloured kurta at the restaurant as he met the cast of the Netflix show. 

Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives cast
8/8
Instagram/@farahkhankunder

Ahead of the release of Fabulous Lives Of Bollywood Wives Season 2, its cast had dinner together and shared smiles.

COMMENT
More Photos
View all
'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & others attend wrap-up bash

'Kho Gaye Hum Kahan': Siddhant Chaturvedi, Ananya Panday & others attend wrap-up bash
Inside Malavika Mohanan's homely birthday bash with Kartik Aaryan, Badshah & more

Inside Malavika Mohanan's homely birthday bash with Kartik Aaryan, Badshah & more
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com