Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram Face Outage: Kartik Aaryan, Shruti Haasan Return To Twitter

Social media platforms Facebook, WhatsApp, and Instagram, faced almost six hours of major outages globally on Monday. With those mentioned above were facing trouble, Bollywood celebrities took to micro-blogging site Twitter to interact with fans and share their thoughts on the sudden outage. A mass global outage was experienced by the billions of users as the error message popped up and the on Instagram, WhatsApp, Messenger, and Oculus VR services late on the night on October 4.

Stars like Kartik Aaryan and Shruti Haasan hosted AskMe sessions on Twitter after a long time while Sonal Chauhan, Aftab Shivdasani, Ali Fazal, Mukesh Chhabra, and others poked fun at the situation and interacted with fans on the same. Left with no other alternative, the stars took to Twitter, shared their hilarious take on the situation, and received funny responses from his followers.

Bollywood stars react to WhatsApp, Facebook outages

Kartik Aaryan, much like the rest, was caught in the middle of this global WhatsApp-Facebook-Instagram outage. He conducted an #AskMe session on Twitter. Mukesh Chhabra reacted to his post and wrote, “Tell me what’s up” while teasing him about the outage. The actor responded to the post and wrote, “ Sir WhatsApp theek karo pls #AskKartik.”

Tell me what’s up 🤣 — Mukesh Chhabra CSA (@CastingChhabra) October 4, 2021

On the other hand, Shruti who seems to be not frequent on Twitter, also interacted with the fans on Twitter and wrote, “I can hear the Twitter, WhatsApp Facebook and Instagram down? Random and peaceful :).” She replied to a netizen who wrote, “How's ur feeling to know... That there is only Twitter which is not down.” Replying to the user, she wrote, “I’ve come back here shamelessly,” along with laughing emoticons.

I can hear the Twitter 💪🏽 what’s app Facebook and Instagram down ? Random and peaceful :) — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 4, 2021

How's ur feeling to know... That there is only Twitter which is not down.. 😂 — ♥️ KRISHNA SHARMA❤ (@_jennifers_girl) October 4, 2021

I’ve come back here shamelessly 😂😂😂 https://t.co/jg6AbLYhP7 — shruti haasan (@shrutihaasan) October 4, 2021

Retweeting a post of official Twitter handle greeting everyone, hello, Aftab Shivdasani wrote, "Hello, just checking on you." Actor Sonal Chauhan reacted to a netizen and wrote, “ Me right now #WhatsApp down, Instagram down, Facebook down.” Mukesh Chhabra added, "Talk to your real friends use this time ;) ask them why Facebook, Instagram is down."

Hello 👋🏼 just checking on you. 👀 https://t.co/qWu0tEX4hP — Aftab Shivdasani 😷 (@AftabShivdasani) October 4, 2021

Meanwhile, there were also reports that the staff at Facebook and Instagram was 'unable to do any work' after the company’s internal tools also suffered a massive outage and employees were shut outside of the building. The Facebook site suggested a 'Domain Name System' (DNS) error on its main page as the cause of disruption, although the company is yet to comment on what went down. Facebook Inc's social media site wasn't accessible for billions of users worldwide. Services were finally restored after teams debugged the networks for several hours.

Image: iNSTAGRAM/@kARTIKAARYAN/fACEBOOK/SHRUTIHAASAN/Unsplash: