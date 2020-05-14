Sonakshi Sinha's 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara' Had A Kader Khan Connection

Quick links:
Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in the year 2010 by featuring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. Her acting has made her a much-loved actor among the masses, which reflects in the number of followers she has on social media, over 18.7 million followers on Instagram and 15.2 million followers on Twitter. To date, Sonakshi Sinha has done films in various genres. Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara is one such film which is still remembered by many. Milan Lutharia’s directorial featured Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Imran Khan in the lead roles. Akshay and Imran played gangsters while Sonakshi portrayed their love interest. Keep reading to know some lesser-known facts about the film.
ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha's 'Rowdy Rathore' And Other Action Movies Directed By Prabhu Deva
ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha's 'Hai Zaroori','Baadal' & Other Songs Penned By Manoj Muntashir
ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Posts A 'Sunday Selfie' On Wednesday; Calls It 'lockdown Life'
ALSO READ: Sonakshi Sinha Vs Kajol In An Anita Dongre Outfit: Which Actor Slayed The Look?
Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.