Sonakshi Sinha's 'Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara' Had A Kader Khan Connection

Sonakshi Sinha made her Bollywood debut in the year 2010 by featuring opposite Salman Khan in Dabangg. Her acting has made her a much-loved actor among the masses, which reflects in the number of followers she has on social media, over 18.7 million followers on Instagram and 15.2 million followers on Twitter. To date, Sonakshi Sinha has done films in various genres. Once Upon A Time In Mumbaai Dobara is one such film which is still remembered by many. Milan Lutharia’s directorial featured Akshay Kumar, Sonakshi Sinha, and Imran Khan in the lead roles. Akshay and Imran played gangsters while Sonakshi portrayed their love interest. Keep reading to know some lesser-known facts about the film.

Facts about Sonakshi Sinha's Once Upon A Time in Mumbaai Dobara

As per reports, Shahid Kapoor was the first choice for Aslam's character but he was later replaced by Imran Khan.

Studio expectations for the film’s collection were up to $200 million worldwide, but due to poor promotion, the film managed to collect only $74 million.

Reportedly, the film's title was changed several times. Initially, it was titled as 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Again' which was later changed to 'Once Upon a Time in Mumbaai Dobara'. It has been said that due to the producer's beliefs in astrology and numerology, the film was again renamed

This is the last film of Sarfraz Khan, son of Kadar Khan, who later shifted to Canada.

The film failed to reinvent the first part's magic and was criticised by many for its bad script.

Sonali Bendre made a comeback with this film and made a cameo appearance.

Vidya Balan also made a cameo appearance in the song "Tayyab Ali" in this film.

Taiyab Ali Pyar Ka Dushman from Amar Abkar Anthony was recreated in the film.

Emraan Hashmi was supposed to continue his character as Shoaib from the prequel.

Reportedly, Imran Khan prepared for his role by watching 80s films of legendary actors Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff to understand their dressing style and language.

