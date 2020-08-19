Fadnavis Unsparing On Uddhav Govt As SC Allows CBI Probe In Sushant Case; Seeks Reflection

As the Supreme Court allowed a CBI investigation into Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case on Wednesday, BJP leader and former Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis said that the decision boosts confidence in the Indian judiciary. He further slammed the Maharashtra government, stating that it needs to reflect on the handling of this case.

“A decision that boosts confidence in the judiciary! The Government of Maharashtra needs to reflect on the handling of this case. Sushant Singh Rajput case and his fans expect justice!” Devendra Fadnavis tweeted.

Following the Supreme Court's decision to allow the CBI to probe Sushant's death case, BJP leader Kirit Somaiya demanded the resignation of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh. He further called it unfortunate for Mumbai commissioner of police to have not registered an FIR in Sushant's death case for over 60 days. The BJP leader hailed SC's verdict and said that Sushant's family will get justice.

The SC, on Wednesday, gave the go-ahead for the CBI to probe late actor Sushant's death case, directing the Mumbai police to cooperate with the central agency in the investigation. Further, the apex court pointed out that the Bihar government was competent enough to refer the case to the CBI.

SC allows CBI probe in Sushant’s case

In a breaking development amid the global and relentless #CBIForSSR campaign, the Supreme Court on Wednesday has pronounced the verdict giving nod for the investigation to be conducted by CBI. The Maharashtra Government has refused the option to challenge the order pronounced by the Supreme Court. The Supreme Court has directed the Maharashtra government to cooperate with the CBI during the investigation.

The orders were dictated within minutes of the single-judge bench assembling. Justice Roy had earlier held two hearings into Rhea Chakraborty's plea seeking transfer of the case from Patna to Mumbai. Former ASG Maninder Singh, appearing for the Bihar government, had submitted that Bihar CM had not interfered in the case and added that the recommendation for a CBI probe was based on the advice of the concerned authorities. "In Maharashtra, there may be political pressure but not in Bihar. What are we hiding in this case? The Maharashtra Police have not cooperated with the Bihar Police in this case," Maninder Singh had told the apex court.

