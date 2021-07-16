'Fainted Out Of Exhaustion': Kareena Kapoor Opens On Difficulties During Second Pregnancy

Actress Kareena Kapoor, who is all set to release her book titled Pregnancy Bible for expecting mothers, explained the difficulties she faced during her second pregnancy. Kareena and her husband Saif Ali Khan welcomed their second child, a baby boy, in the month of February whom the couple has named Jeh. They also have a four-year-old son Taimur Ali Khan.

Kareena Kapoor explains difficulties in pregnancy

In the introduction of her book, Kareena Kapoor wrote about projecting an element of glamour during her pregnancy but admitted that she experienced several difficulties as well, including fainting during a shoot. She wrote about the conceptions that people hold about celebrities and their pregnancies. She also opened up about the problems she underwent during her pregnancy and how she overcame it.

The Good Newwz actress wrote that "People think a celebrity pregnancy is super glamorous. And I did try and make it look like that when I was out and about! But I didn’t feel that glamorous – who does when they are pregnant? I gained a lot of weight, got pregnancy spots, and was ready to sleep by five every evening! Sounds familiar? In this book, I have been totally honest about everything I went through, from my crazy eating to fainting on a photoshoot out of exhaustion. I hope it will make you smile and comfort you too."

She added, "I decided when I got pregnant that I wouldn’t hide anything. I was out there being as normal as I possibly could. And I wanted to bring that same spirit to this book. I am also super proud that I carried on my work right to the very end. Even though I have to admit I pushed myself too hard during Jeh’s time."

The wait for Kareena Kapoor’s picture of the second child continued even with the new mom sharing another glimpse of the newborn in her book Kareena Kapoor Khan’s Pregnancy Bible. Not just did the Jab We Met star confirm the baby's name, Jeh, her mention of the other two ‘boys’ of her life, Saif and elder son Taimur in the book has become a talking point. Pictures of Kareena’s sons Taimur and Jeh from her book went viral on her fan clubs. In one of the photos, she was seen planting a kiss on her newborn baby, Jeh, who was sleeping in his cradle.

The 40-year-old had announced the launch of her book on Friday, July 9. She had written, "I can’t believe that I actually agreed to write this book… but here it is. We all have our own unique experiences as expectant mothers, but there are some similarities and with this book, I’m sharing my experiences and learnings, and hope that in some way this will help you on your journey towards motherhood. Carrying both my babies has been the most special time in my life, and I am excited to share the moments and memories with you."

IMAGE: KAREENAKAPOORKHAN/Instagram

