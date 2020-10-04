Can You See Bhumi & Ayushmann As Lily & Noah In Falling For Look Lodge's Bollywood Remake?

Hallmark’s new movie Falling for Look Lodge premiered on September 26, 2020. The new Hallmark movie shows the love story of Lily and Noah. Lily is an event planner who is helping Noah in planning his sister’s wedding. While planning the wedding, the two start to learn a lot about life and develop feelings for each other.

The official synopsis of the movie reads as, “Lily dreams of being a hotel event coordinator and is thrilled when she's given the chance to do so by helping Noah, a hotel guest, finish planning his sister Justine's wedding at a remote lodge.” As the movie released recently, it is being received well by the audiences across the world but what if the movie ever gets a Bollywood remake? Here is a look at the Falling for Look Lodge cast if the movie is ever made in Bollywood.

Falling for Look Lodge cast in Bollywood remake

Bhumi Pednekar as Lily

Clark Backo plays the lead role of Lily in the cast of Falling for Look Lodge. She is an event planner who is helping Noah in planning his sister’s wedding. For the Bollywood version of the movie, Bhumi Pednekar can play this role to perfection.

Ayushmann Khurrana as Noah

Jonathan Keltz plays the other lead of Noah in the cast of Falling for Look Lodge. He is a very uptight guy who is planning his sister’s wedding. In the Bollywood remake of the movie, Ayushmann Khurrana can do justice to this role.

Disha Patani as Justine

Kathryn Kohut plays the role of Justine in the movie. She is the sister of Noah in Falling for Look Lodge cast. Disha Patani with her amazing looks and acting skills becomes the ideal choice for this role.

Sushmita Sen as Charmaine

The role of Charmaine in the Falling for Look Lodge cast is played by Janice Mendes. If the movie ever gets remade in Bollywood, Sushmita Sen can nail this role with her acting skills.

Kartik Aaryan as Craig Bennett

The role of Craig Bennett is played by Chris Violette in the movie. For the Bollywood remake of Falling for Look Lodge, Kartik Aaryan might be the perfect actor to play this role with ease.

