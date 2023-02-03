'False Rumours,' Says Boney Kapoor On His Daughter Janhvi Kapoor Signing Tamil Film

Bollywood producer Boney Kapoor recently requested social media users and other media outlets to not spread rumours about his daughter Janhvi Kapoor signing a Tamil film. His tweet comes right after the rumours of Janhvi's potential involvement in the N Linguswamy film Paiyaa 2 started doing the rounds on social media.

His tweet read, "Dear media friend. This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumours."

As per several media reports, Janhvi Kapoor is in talks to star in Paiyaa 2 alongside Arya.

This is to bring to your notice that Janhvi Kapoor has not committed to any Tamil Films at the moment, requesting not to spread false rumors. — Boney Kapoor (@BoneyKapoor) February 3, 2023

Rumours surrounding Janhvi Kapoor's Telugu and pan-India debut

The rumours about Janhvi Kapoor’s potential entry into the world of Telugu cinema have been around since 2022. The star spoke with an outlet during an interview and addressed that she would like to work with the likes of Jr NTR, Mahesh Babu and Allu Arjun, among other stars hailing from the South film industry.

Janhvi’s Telugu cinema debut is currently rumoured to be with an untitled film helmed by Koratala Siva. The film is said to be a reunion between Jr NTR and the director since their work on Janatha Garage.

The media reports suggest that Janhvi has already signed onto the project. However, there are no official announcements, and Boney Kapoor’s statement fully ends any possibility for it as of now.

Earlier, Janhvi was also rumoured to be making her Telugu cinema debut with Puri Jagannadh’s Liger. However, the pan-India film cast Ananya Panday as the leading lady alongside actor Vijay Deverakonda.

Janhvi Kapoor last graced the big screens with Mili, a survival thriller which was the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. She is set to appear in Dostana 2, with other subsequent projects being Bawaal alongside Varun Dhawan and Mr And Mrs Mahi alongside Rajkumar Rao.