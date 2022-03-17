Director Vivek Agnihotri's latest release The Kashmir Files had stirred reactions from all across has been witnessing great numbers at the box office. The film that has opened to various debates about the showcase of the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits has been receiving reviews from all across, Recently, actor Sandeepa Dhar who is a Kashmiri, penned a note on social media while recalling the plight of the Kashmiri Pandits.

Starring National-award winning actors like Anupam Kher, Mithun Chakraborty, Pallavi Joshi, and more, the film depicts the horror and sufferings of the Kashmiri Pandit exodus that took place in 1990. The film purportedly unmasks the truth that was hidden from the people of India for over three decades.

Sandeepa Dhar recalls agony faced by her family during 1990 exodus

Sandeepa Dhar looked back at the memories of the 1990 exodus where her family was forced to leave their homeland and flee to some other place. In the heartening post, the Heropanti actor explained the atrocities they had to face including fleeing from the city in a truck with her cousin sister being hidden beneath the seat.

Sharing the miseries of her family, the actor wrote that the stills in the film took her back to the horrendous time when her grandmother died while wishing to go back to her homeland once. "The day they announced that Kashmiri Pandit should leave their women behind and leave Kashmir, my family decided to flee their homeland, hidden in the back of a truck."

She continued and wrote, " My young cousin sister was hidden under the seat behind my father's feet for safety, quietly in the middle of the night."

The actor praised the film wrote how it was a sharp "punch in the gut" for her. "Its been much worse for my parents. My family is experiencing PTSD from having to relive it. This is the most important story that took too long to be told." She concluded her post while thanking the entire team including Vivek Agnihotri and Anupam Kher for "showing the world the truth." "And remember, this is yet only a film, there I still no justice for us," she concluded her post.

Apart from the heart-wrenching post, the actor also shared a few pictures of her ancestral house in Kashmir which they had to leave all of a sudden because of the exodus. "I asked the rose, where is your scent? It said, “The autumn took it away.” I asked the spring, why the lines on your forehead? It said, “For my wounds have been salted.” So I left the garden that once bloomed

And since then, I wander, aimless," she wrote alongside the note.

