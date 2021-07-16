'Fan Art Friday': Aditi Rao Hydari Appreciates Artists, Shares Beautiful Fan Art Pieces

Aditi Rao Hydari took to Instagram and shared few drawings of hers that were made by her fans. The actor often holds a special social media segment for her fans where she recognizes the fan art pieces made by her followers. Aditi Rao Hydari recently received praise for her role in the movie Ajeeb Daastaans.

Aditi Rao Hydari shares fan art

Aditi Rao Hydari has started a segment on her social media called Fanart Friday, in which the actress shares a number of portraits on her Instagram that are made by her fans. Continuing the ritual, Hydari appreciated her fans' art and shared them on her Instagram stories. Here are some of the fan arts shared by the actress.

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrates one year of Sufiyum Sujatayum

Aditi Rao Hydari took to her Instagram and celebrated one year of her romantic drama film Sufiyum Sujatayum. The movie also featured Jayasurya, Dev Mohan, and Siddique. Hydari shared clips from the movie and penned down a note in which she wrote that she missed her director Naranipuzha Shanavas who passed away in 2020.

Her caption read, "It’s been a year since #SufiyumSujatayum released Shahnawaz sir you are missed, I hope you’re smiling and proud for all the love that keeps coming our way. You would have been so happy to see all the fan art for Sujata and Sufi, all the dancing videos that fans still continue to post for Vathikkalu Vellaripravu. Thank you for your beautiful story and for creating Sujata, and for giving her to me with so much trust. Her innocence, stubborn determination and belief in love will always be a part of me. Thank you all you wonderful people for the unending love… keep it coming, it means the world."

Meanwhile, the actress was recently seen in the Hindi anthology film Ajeeb Daastaans alongside Konkona Sen Sharma. Aditi also made a cameo appearance in the movie Sardar ka Grandson along with John Abraham. She will next be seen in the romantic comedy Hey Sinamika alongside Dulquer Salmaan and Kajal Aggarwal. The film narrates the story of a couple, played by Salmaan and Hydari, and how five years into their marriage, the woman has had enough of her fussy husband and plans for separation.

Image: Aditi Rao Hydari's Instagram

Get the latest entertainment news from India & around the world. Now follow your favourite television celebs and telly updates. Republic World is your one-stop destination for trending Bollywood news. Tune in today to stay updated with all the latest news and headlines from the world of entertainment.